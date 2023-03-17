KTSA KTSA Logo

Two-story house destroyed in fire on South Side

By Christian Blood
March 17, 2023 2:49PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A fire fueled by strong winds is taking the blame for the destruction of a South Side home Friday morning.

San Antonio firefighters got the call around 8:45 a.m. and crews were met by flames coming from the roof of the house. The home was being remodeled and all damage reported applied to the roof. As work was being done on the home, there was no furniture inside at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

