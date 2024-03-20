KTSA KTSA Logo

Two suspects at large after armored truck robbed, SAPD

By Christian Blood
March 20, 2024 12:32PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the Northeast Side.

KENS 5 reports an undisclosed amount of money was stolen when two men with guns came from behind an armored truck and ordered the crew to their knees. The suspects got away and no description was available.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Austin Highway around 10 a.m. on report of a robbery in progress.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and KTSA News will give more details when possible.

