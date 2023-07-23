KTSA KTSA Logo

Two suspects at large after robbery at North Star Mall, shots fired

By Christian Blood
July 23, 2023 12:37PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two men are at large and a glass door at North Star Mall is shattered after a robbery on Saturday night.

San Antonio police were called around 8:30 p.m. on report of a robbery in progress, but the suspects were not found.

Investigators say they were told by mall security that the men had stolen clothing from a department store before trying to escape on the second level. KSAT-12 reports one of the men shot a gun into a locked glass door, shattering the glass to get through.

Police say the suspects drove off in what might be a silver car, which has yet to be found.

A gun was found at the scene and processed.

There were no reports of injuries.

