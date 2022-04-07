Two suspects in Seguin park murder arrested, shooter remains on run

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department has arrested two suspects in the Park West shooting death of a teenager.
Police arrested Sahra Vega, 21, and Christanio Soto, 21, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday during a traffic stop. A warrant for their arrested was issued earlier in the day for one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Soto and Vega are each booked into the Guadalupe County Jail on a $1 million bond.
Seguin police are still searching for the shooter identified as Draven Rene Reyes, 20.
Seguin police identify suspected park shooter, search continues
Reyes reportedly opened fire as he drove by the park, shooting at Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, 18, while she sat on the basketball court. She was fatally injured. Police said an 18-year-old male was also injured in the shooting.
He is charged with murder and aggravated assault and police said the public should consider Reyes armed and dangerous. Guadalupe Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Reyes’ arrest.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.
Anyone with information on Reyes or the shooting are asked to call Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 or Seguin Police at 830-379-2123.