Two teens accused of murdering airman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two Louisiana teenagers are accused of murdering a U.S. Air Force airman.

KEEL reports 17-year-old Jareona Crosby and a 15-year-old boy are accused of shooting 30-year-old TSgt. Joshua Kidd last week in Bossier City, La.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said Kidd was found outside his home early last Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest. He would later die from the wound.

Detectives were able to piece together enough evidence to link the two juveniles to the murder.

Both were arrested Monday and are each facing a second degree murder charge, simple burglary and theft of a firearm charges.

Kidd was based out of Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, which is a suburb of Shreveport, located in northwest Louisiana.