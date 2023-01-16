Two teens arrested, charged with capital murder after father and son found dead at Central Texas home

Guadalupe County Jail

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Law enforcement in two Texas counties are involved in a case involving a father and son found shot to death in their driveway.

The Llano County Sheriff’s Office was looking for Kyler Nathaniel Allen and Jordan Eric Ostrander, both 19 after the two victims were found dead in Tow, Texas, a small town about an hour and a half northwest of Austin. Both were arrested in Guadalupe County Monday morning and they are being held at the Guadalupe County Jail.

Deputies found the bodies of 38-year-old Preston Wessling and his son, 14-year-old Evan Wessling, at around 5 a.m. Saturday. Both had been shot, and investigators are trying to figure out if the shootings were related to previous calls to 911 over gunshots earlier that morning.

Evan was a freshman at Burnet High School, and the school district has released a statement on Facebook.

Authorities are not sure about the motive for the shootings and there is no word on any other suspects.

This is a developing story and we will pass along more information when possible.