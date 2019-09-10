Two teens arrested in robbery, shooting of SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – A police officer shot by a robbery suspect early Monday has been identified as Adam Azua, an 8-year-veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. The teen accused of shooting him in the foot has been arrested and charged with attempted capital murder.
“It shocks the senses to think that anyone would shoot at a police officer, let alone a 17-year-old,” said Police Chief William McManus.
The Southwest Texas Fusion Center developed intel that helped officers track down 17-year-old Devin Seth Perez near Steves Avenue at South New Braunfels Monday night. Chief McManus says Perez resisted arrest.
“He was injured during the arrest and was taken to the hospital for treatment. After being treated, he was taken to the homicide unit where he was interviewed and booked for the charge early this morning,” said the chief.
A second suspect identified as 17-year-old Adam Barrientes turned himself in earlier Monday, and is charged with aggravated robbery. He’s not facing charges in connection with the shooting of officer Azua.
“Every interaction with a suspect on the street, our officers have to use the utmost caution, and even when they do, there’s still that potential or possibility that they’re going to be assaulted,” said the chief.
Officer Azua is expected to make a full recovery.
“The officer has bone damage and tendon damage to his foot,” said McManus. “Although we say it’s non life-threatening, if you get shot, it’s serious.”
McManus said he didn’t want to get into a gun debate, but Perez “had a gun that he shouldn’t have.”