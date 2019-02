SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Two teens are dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in the city’s South Side. Police say a man kicked in the door of a residence at the Robin’s Nest Apartments on Hot Wells Boulevard Tuesday night and shot four people.

A 19-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were pronounced dead on the scene. Two other women were taken to a hospital.

Police don’t think this was a random shooting. They believe the victims were targeted, but the motive is unknown.