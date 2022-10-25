Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two of three teenagers accused in an east side double shooting are facing capital murder charges.

Investigators say 16-year-old Omar Neal and 17-year-old Devin Taylor were shot at an apartment complex on September 18, and they both died at an area hospital.

Police say officers found shell casings in the street when they arrived at the scene, and then located a damaged stolen car in a gas station parking lot nearby. Investigators say 17-year-old Curtis Ray Wilson, 18-year-old Aiden Cantu and an unidentified minor had to abandon the vehicle after it hit a curb and damaged a wheel after the shooting unfolded.

KSAT TV reports surveillance video helped police identify the suspects.