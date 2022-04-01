      Weather Alert

Two teens hospitalized after shooting on San Antonio’s West side

Don Morgan
Apr 1, 2022 @ 7:56am
Photo: MGN

SAN ANTONIO(KTSA News) — Two teenagers are in the hospital after a shooting on the city’s West side.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 1:30 A.M. Friday for a shooting in progress.

Officers found a 16 year old boy near the playground area at an apartment complex. He had a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

A few minutes later, another call about a shooting came from a Valero gas station a half mile away.

The second victim, an 18 year old, had a gunshot wound to his arm.

He in stable condition.

The second victim told police that he was shot at the apartment complex and described the shooter as a male, dressed in black who ran from the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.

TAGS
Culebra Road San Antonio shooting West Side
Popular Posts
Chevy to gift tornado-tossed Texas teen with a new red truck
Baptist Health System relaxes visitor guidelines effective immediately
March Madness continues at AT&T Center with Elite 8 matchup
San Antonio teens charged with capital murder
Man shot while waiting for help with flat tire
Connect With Us Listen To Us On