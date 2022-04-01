Two teens hospitalized after shooting on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO(KTSA News) — Two teenagers are in the hospital after a shooting on the city’s West side.
Police were called to the 5600 block of Culebra Road at around 1:30 A.M. Friday for a shooting in progress.
Officers found a 16 year old boy near the playground area at an apartment complex. He had a gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
A few minutes later, another call about a shooting came from a Valero gas station a half mile away.
The second victim, an 18 year old, had a gunshot wound to his arm.
He in stable condition.
The second victim told police that he was shot at the apartment complex and described the shooter as a male, dressed in black who ran from the scene.
No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.