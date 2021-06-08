Two teens in a car loaded with stolen items lead police on a high speed chase

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two juveniles have been arrested after they lead police on a high speed chase through San Antonio.
It started at around 1 A.M. Tuesday on Blanco Road when a Castle Hills Police Officer tried to get the car to stop.
But the driver sped off.
As the pursuit made it’s way across Interstate 10, through downtown San Antonio, then onto Ih-35, speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour.
The chase ended when the motor blew near 1604.
Officers found several stolen items in the vehicle along with a gun and some drugs.
The male driver and a female passenger have been detained.