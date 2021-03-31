Two Texas teams face off in NCAA Final Four
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The eyes of Texas will be on the NCAA Final Four this weekend.
For the first time ever, two teams from the Lone Star State will face in the Final Four.
It’s also been several decades since either team got this deep in the tournament.
For Houston, this is the first time the Cougars have been in the Final Four since 1984.
They were the number 7 seed that year with future NBA Legend Akeem Olajuwon at center and were eliminated by the eventual tournament champion Georgetown.
This year Houston is the number 2 seed. On Saturday, they will tip off against another team that has been absent for several decades.
Baylor made it’s last Final Four appearance 71 years ago when they were sent home by NC State.
The number 1 seeded Bears will tip off against the number 2 seed Houston this Saturday at 4:14 P.M. in Indianapolis.
The second game will be UCLA and Gonzaga at 7:34 P.M.