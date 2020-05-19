Two tubers missing on San Marcos River in Guadalupe County
UPDATE:
The sheriff’s office says both people have been located and are safe.
ORIGINAL:
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing tubers on the San Marcos River.
The office said they were last seen in the water at Sons Blue River — located on Sherrill Road at the Caldwell County line — moving downstream.
A Hispanic man and Hispanic woman were sharing a tube at the time.
The man was not wearing a shirt, but was wearing khaki shorts. The woman was wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts.
Deputies and DPS are actively searching for them.
If you see anyone matching this description, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 830-379-1224. If it is an emergency you see, call 911.