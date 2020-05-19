      Weather Alert

Two tubers missing on San Marcos River in Guadalupe County

Dennis Foley
May 19, 2020 @ 3:08pm

UPDATE:

The sheriff’s office says both people have been located and are safe.

ORIGINAL:

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two missing tubers on the San Marcos River.

The office said they were last seen in the water at Sons Blue River — located on Sherrill Road at the Caldwell County line — moving downstream.

A Hispanic man and Hispanic woman were sharing a tube at the time.

The man was not wearing a shirt, but was wearing khaki shorts.  The woman was wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts.

Deputies and DPS are actively searching for them.

If you see anyone matching this description, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 830-379-1224.  If it is an emergency you see, call 911.

