Two wanted for stealing antique truck from Canyon Lake business
Photo: Comal County Sheriff's Office
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The search is on for a truck and the suspects who took it from a Canyon Lake area business last week.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said a red antique 1952 GMC 3100 single cab two-door pickup truck that had been painted to advertise a business. The truck did not have an engine in it and was only used as a display.
It had been located in the 12900 block of FM 306 in Canyon Lake.
Investigators need your help in identifying the thieves, who were captured on camera at the Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels.
The two — possibly a man and a woman — were wearing masks and gloves while in the store. They were also captured on camera driving a white Chevy pickup truck with a flatbed trailer.
If you know who they are, you are asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-643-6673.