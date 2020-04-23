      Weather Alert

Two wanted for stealing antique truck from Canyon Lake business

Dennis Foley
Apr 23, 2020 @ 4:11pm
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The search is on for a truck and the suspects who took it from a Canyon Lake area business last week.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said a red antique 1952 GMC 3100 single cab two-door pickup truck that had been painted to advertise a business.  The truck did not have an engine in it and was only used as a display.

It had been located in the 12900 block of FM 306 in Canyon Lake.

Investigators need your help in identifying the thieves, who were captured on camera at the Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels.

The two — possibly a man and a woman — were wearing masks and gloves while in the store.  They were also captured on camera driving a white Chevy pickup truck with a flatbed trailer.

If you know who they are, you are asked to contact the Comal County Sheriff’s Office at 830-643-6673.

