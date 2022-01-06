Two winning tickets sold for $632 million Powerball jackpot

The new year is already beyond super lucky for two Powerball ticketholders. They bought winning tickets for Wednesday night’s $632.6 million jackpot, lottery officials said.

One was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California and the other in Wisconsin. It wasn’t clear whether each was bought by one person or more than one.

It was the seventh biggest jackpot in the game’s history.

The lucky ticket holders will split the $632.6 million bonanza. Each ticket is worth $316.3 million if the proceeds are taken in annual annuities over 29 years, or $225.1 million if the winners opt to take their prize in an immediate lump sum. Both options are before taxes.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46, and the Powerball number was 17. The drawing’s Power Play multiplier was 2.

Lottery officials originally estimated the jackpot at $610 million but they said Wednesday it had jumped to $632.6 million because of “fast-growing sales across the country.”

No one had won a Powerball jackpot since Oct. 4, when one player took home $699.8 million.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday night, and the jackpot will start at $20 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.