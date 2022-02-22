Two winter storms on the move from West Coast to East Coast: Latest paths

(NEW YORK) — Two storms are wreaking havoc on roads as they push from the West Coast to the East Coast with heavy snow, ice and rain.
As many as 98 vehicles crashed along a one-mile stretch of snowy Interstate 84 in Oregon on Monday, according to Oregon State Police. The largest crash involved between 15 and 20 cars and trucks, police said.
Blowing snow also shut down roads in North Dakota.
On Tuesday, the first storm will bring another 6 to 12 inches of snow to the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.
Freezing rain is possible for the Midwest. An ice storm warning has been issued in Michigan, where flooding is ongoing as ice and snow melt. Minneapolis is under a winter storm warning.
This first winter storm is also bringing snow and icy conditions to the Great Lakes region. Torrential rain battering parts of the Ohio and Tennessee River Valleys, bringing the threat of flash flooding.
Behind this storm will be a blast of cold air. Wednesday morning the wind chill is forecast to plunge to -36 degrees in Fargo, North Dakota, and -17 in Minneapolis.
Meanwhile, the second storm is moving through California and the Southwest Tuesday bringing low elevation snow to the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.
In the Rockies, up to 20 inches of snow is possible. A winter storm warning is in effect in Aspen, Colorado.
This second storm will then bring ice to Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Dallas.
As this storm moves into the Northeast Thursday night into Friday, heavy snow, ice and rain are expected along the Interstate 95 corridor.
New York City and areas to the south are expected to see rain and a wintry mix, while snow, ice and freezing rain are forecast for upstate New York and New England.
