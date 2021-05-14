Two women in custody following fatal shooting at a San Antonio Hotel
Photo: MGN
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are questioning two women following a deadly shooting at a Northwest side hotel.
Police responded to the Star Inn Hotel on Northwest Loop 410 at around 1 A.M.
They located a man in one of the rooms, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Two women who were outside the hotel turned themselves in and are in custody. One of them is believed to have fired the fatal round through a window.
The names of the victim and the women haven’t been released.
Police are still investigating.