      Weather Alert

Two women killed, one in critical condition following shooting near San Antonio’s North Star Mall

Don Morgan
Jun 13, 2022 @ 5:21am
Credit: Pixabay

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two women are dead and a third is in critical condition after they were shot near North Star Mall.

Police were called to a shooting in progress at the Loop 410 access road near Blanco Road at around 6 A.M. Sunday.

They arrived on the scene to find three women, all in their 20’s, lying near a white vehicle.

All of them had gunshot wounds, one of the women was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition but one of them later died.

While officers were investigating the shooting they found more than 50 bullet casings from two different guns. They believe two people were involved in the shooting.

Police are still looking for the shooters and the names of the victims haven’t been released.

TAGS
North Side North Star Mall San Antonio shooting
Popular Posts
70's hitmaker, Texas native Jim Seals dies
One dead, two others hospitalized after three separate incidents at Canyon Lake.
Oil spill causes massive Interstate 10 closure in northwest San Antonio
Sloth bear kills and eats couple in "very unusual" attack
One shot when argument between neighbors on San Antonio's Southwest side turns violent
Connect With Us Listen To Us On