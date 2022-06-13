Two women killed, one in critical condition following shooting near San Antonio’s North Star Mall

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two women are dead and a third is in critical condition after they were shot near North Star Mall.
Police were called to a shooting in progress at the Loop 410 access road near Blanco Road at around 6 A.M. Sunday.
They arrived on the scene to find three women, all in their 20’s, lying near a white vehicle.
All of them had gunshot wounds, one of the women was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two other victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition but one of them later died.
While officers were investigating the shooting they found more than 50 bullet casings from two different guns. They believe two people were involved in the shooting.
Police are still looking for the shooters and the names of the victims haven’t been released.