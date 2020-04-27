      Weather Alert

Two women, two children found dead at Northside apartment

Elizabeth Ruiz
Apr 27, 2020 @ 11:25am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –A woman, her two children, and her mother have been found dead at a North Side apartment complex in what police are calling a triple murder and suicide. 

Police believe a 38-year- old woman shot and killed her two children and her mother before taking her own life. Their bodies were found Monday morning at  The Sedona Ranch Apartments on Henderson Pass.

Police say the woman recently lost custody of her children, ages 3 and 5, and their father  went looking for them when he was unable to reach their mother. He saw the bodies through a window and called police. 

TAGS
murder suicide Sedona Ranch
Popular Posts
Listen
Kaepernick's agent says no NFL teams have offered him a job since 2016
Biden spars with Iowa voter, calling 83-year-old man 'damn liar' and 'too old to vote' for former VP
Weekend Programming
Castro claims San Antonio Trump donors raise money off Hispanic work; donors see big funding boost