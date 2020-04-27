Two women, two children found dead at Northside apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) –A woman, her two children, and her mother have been found dead at a North Side apartment complex in what police are calling a triple murder and suicide.
Police believe a 38-year- old woman shot and killed her two children and her mother before taking her own life. Their bodies were found Monday morning at The Sedona Ranch Apartments on Henderson Pass.
Police say the woman recently lost custody of her children, ages 3 and 5, and their father went looking for them when he was unable to reach their mother. He saw the bodies through a window and called police.