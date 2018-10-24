Two women’s bodies bound together discovered floating in New York’s Hudson River: Police

WABC-TV(NEW YORK) — The bodies of two women, bound together with duct tape, were discovered in the Hudson River off of Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Wednesday afternoon, according to New York authorities.

A passerby saw two bodies floating in the water and contacted authorities.

While officials said that the bodies were taped together, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unknown, officials said.

Citing a law enforcement source, New York ABC station WABC-TV reported that the two bodies were female and fully-clothed, with no signs of trauma.

Sources told WABC-TV that the bodies are believed to have washed ashore with the tide and stayed when the tide went out.

The New York City medical examiner’s office will determine the causes of death.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.





