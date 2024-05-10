KTSA KTSA Logo

Two workers hurt in accident at construction site on Northwest Side, both hospitalized in serious condition

By Don Morgan
May 10, 2024 8:18AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two construction workers are in the hospital after they were hurt in an accident early Friday morning.

San Antonio police say it happened at round 12:30 a.m. at the IH-10 / Loop 1604 interchange on the Northwest Side.

The two workers were in a cherry picker basket several feet off the ground. They were connecting some beams to concrete pillars when a chain holding one of the beams broke.

The beam fell onto the cherry picker, knocking it to the ground.

The workers were trapped inside the basket and were rescued by firefighters. Both men are reported to be in serious condition at a hospital.

Their names haven’t been released.

