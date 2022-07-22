      Weather Alert

Two year old and woman in her 20’s injured in drive-by

Don Morgan
Jul 22, 2022 @ 6:41am
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a drive-by on the East side that sent two people to the hospital. One of the injured is a two year old child.

A family who had attended a funeral earlier Thursday evening had gathered in the front yard of a home in the 800 block of Timilo Drive.

At around 10:30 P.M., someone in a dark colored SUV rolled up and started shooting as they passed the home.

As family members dropped to the ground or ran, the driver turned around and started shooting again.

Two people, a woman in her 20’s and the two year old were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds to their legs. There’s been no update on their conditions.

The shooter sped off in the direction of AT&T Center Parkway and hasn’t been located.

There’s no word on why the shooter opened fire on that particular group.

