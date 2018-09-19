TX-San Antonio Law Enforcement Hiring Expo is October 4th

If you’ve been considering a career in law enforcement, mark October 4th on your calendar.

That’s the day of the San Antonio Law Enforcement Hiring Expo. The event brings several law enforcement agencies together with potential crime fighters.

In just a few hours, you can meet with representatives from several agencies who will talk you through the process of locking down a job in law enforcement.

The hiring expo is from 11 to 3 at the Courtyard by Marriott on State Highway 151.

So bring plenty of resumes and come dressed for success. You can find a list of participating agencies and the pre-registration information here.