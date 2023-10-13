TxDOT advising San Antonio drivers of heavier than usual traffic during Saturday’s annular eclipse

SAN ANTONIO )KTSA News) — Saturday’s annular eclipse will have a lot of people heading to the San Antonio area to get the best views of the spectacle.

The Texas Department of Transportation is asking residents to be aware of increased traffic.

They are warning motorists to be prepared for long delays throughout the weekend.

TxDOT is also passing on some driver safety tips.

Most important, don’t try to view the eclipse while driving. They ask that you pull over to a safe location and to avoid stopping in the roadway or on the shoulder. Find a parking lot or a highway rest area.

Prepare your vehicle and yourself for extra time on the road. That means filling up your gas tank, checking tire pressure and bringing water and snacks in case you need to sit in traffic for a while.

Also, be calm and courteous on the road, slow down, and be ready for more traffic.

TxDOT message boards will flash safety tips to drivers on state highways throughout the weekend.

The agency says the heaviest traffic in the state this weekend is expected in San Antonio, Austin, San Angelo, Odessa, Laredo and Corpus Christi.