TxDOT announces full closure of Eastbound IH-10 at Loop 1604 interchange, lanes will reopen Monday morning

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — While the weekend means many different things to many people, for those who have to drive on San Antonio’s Northwest side, it simply means more traffic hassles.

TxDOT’s continuing work on the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project ramps up again at 9 p.m. Friday night.

That’s going to force the full closure of Eastbound I-10 at the Loop 1604 interchange.

This will allow crews to continue construction of the flyover ramps at the interchange.

The following detours are recommended:

I-10 Eastbound mainlanes

All travelers on I-10 EB and those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit at Exit 556 B to the I-10 EB frontage road and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange.

Traffic can enter the I-10 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just after the Loop 1604 interchange.

Travelers looking to access the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes will utilize the signalized intersection at the interchange to turn left onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road.

Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road.

Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes to I-10 eastbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes looking to access I-10 EB will exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road after Vance Jackson Road.

Traffic will follow the Loop 1604 WB frontage road through the I-10 interchange and then turn left onto the I-10 EB frontage road at the signalized intersection.

Traffic can then enter the I-10 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before UTSA Boulevard.

The Eastbound lanes of I-10 will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.