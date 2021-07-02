      Weather Alert

TxDOT announces roadway lane closures through July 31

Katy Barber
Jul 2, 2021 @ 5:41pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation gave notice to drivers about lane closures on roadways around San Antonio through the end of the month.

Loop 1604 – North San Antonio/Bexar County

  • July 5 until July 9. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.
  • July 5 until July 9. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.
  • July 10 until July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.
  • July 10 until July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.
  • Now until July 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on westbound frontage road from Stone Oak Parkway to Blanco Rd. for utility work.

Loop 1604 – South San Antonio/Bexar County

  • Current until Friday, July 9. Daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Single lane closure, in both directions, from Curran Rd. to Morin Rd. for roadway improvements.

Loop 1604 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

  • July 5 until July 9. Single northbound mainlane and single northbound frontage road closure at Braun Rd. for barrier setting.
  • July 5 until July 16. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closures from W. Hausman Rd. to SH 16 Bandera Rd. including the entrance ramp from W. Hausman Rd. and the exit ramp to SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) for barrier setting. Traffic will be directed to use the entrance ramp after the SH 16 Bandera Rd. intersection and the exit before Kyle Seale Pkwy.
  • July 5 until July 16. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closures from Babcock Rd. to W. Hausman Rd. including the entrance ramp from Babcock Rd. and the exit ramp to Kyle Seale Pkwy. for restriping and barrier setting. Traffic will be directed to use the entrance ramp after the W. Hausman Rd. intersection and the exit before Babcock Rd.
  • July 5 until July 16. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closures from I-10 to La Cantera/Chase Hill Blvd. including the exit ramp to La Cantera/Chase Hill Blvd. and the entrance ramp from I-10 for barrier setting. Traffic will be directed to the exit ramp before La Cantera/Chase Hill Blvd. at 1604 frontage road exit, and the for the I-10 entrance ramp closure will continue straight through La Cantera/Chase Hill Blvd. to next on ramp.
  • July 5 until July 16. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from W. Hausman Rd. to Babcock Rd. including the entrance ramp from Kyle Seale Pkwy. and the exit ramp to Babcock Rd. for barrier setting. Traffic will be directed to the entrance ramp after the Babcock Rd. intersection and the exit ramp before W. Hausman Rd.
  • July 5 until July 16. Weeknights 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closures from Babcock Rd. to I-10 including the exit ramp to La Cantera/Chase Hill Blvd. for barrier setting. Traffic will be directed to the exit ramp before Babcock Rd.
  • July 12 at 9 a.m. to July 16 at 3 p.m. Single lane closure on the eastbound frontage road right turn lane to W. Hausman Rd. for underground utility work. DETOURS: Traffic will continue on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road through the W. Hausman Rd. intersection to the Kyle Seale Pkwy. turnaround.

US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

  • July 5 until July 9. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for signage installation.
  • July 5 until July 9. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for signage installation.
  • July 10 until July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.
  • July 10 until July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.
  • July 10 until July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.
  • July 10 until July 11. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.
  • July 5 until July 9. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from Borgfeld Rd. to Cibolo Creek for sidewalk improvements.
  • July 6 until July 9. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from Overlook Parkway to Wilderness Oak for sidewalk improvements.
  • July 6 until July 9. Nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Various mainlane closures from I-35 to Basse Rd. for overhead sign replacement.
  • July 11. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Full closure of mainlanes, in both directions, at St. Mary’s St. for transferring of utility lines. Traffic will be stopped multiple times for 15 minute intervals.
  • July 6. 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. Left turn lane on southbound frontage road closed at Bitters Rd., including the right turn lane on eastbound Bitters Rd., for utility work.

I-10 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County

  • Current until July 5. Eastbound entrance ramp from FM 1518 closed for roadway improvements.
  • Current until further notice. Graytown Road closed at I-10. DETOURS: Graytown Road traffic may use the frontage road and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.
  • Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from Foster Road closed. DETOUR: Take the next entrance ramp east of Woodlake Parkway.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

  • Current until July 3. Daily 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from FM 2252 to FM 1103 for material haul-off.
  • Current until July 3. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from FM 1103 to FM 2252 for material haul-off.
  • July 6 until July 10. Daily 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from FM 2252 and FM 1103 for material haul-off.
  • July 6 until July 10. Daily 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on southbound frontage road from FM 1103 to FM 2252 for material haul-off.
  • July 6 until July 10. Daily 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound frontage road from FM 1103 to Schwab Rd. for curb demolition.

I-410 – West San Antonio

  • June 28 until July 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.
  • June 27 until July 3. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze Dr. to SH 151 for bridge work.
  • June 27 until July 3. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single northbound mainlane closure from W. Military Dr. to Culebra Rd. for bridge work.
  • June 27 until July 3. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of mainlanes, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to Marbach Rd. for bridge work.
  • June 27 until July 3. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge work.
  • July 5 until July 12. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of mainlanes in both directions from W. Military Dr. to Marbach Rd. for bridge work. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.
  • July 5 until July 10. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge work.
  • July 5 until July 10. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.
  • July 5 until July 10. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze Dr. to SH 151 for bridge work.
  • July 5 until July 10. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound exit ramp to Culebra Rd. closed for bridge work. Traffic will be directed to next exit ramp.

SH 151 – West San Antonio

  • June 27 until July 3. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the westbound frontage road at Loop 410 for bridge work.
  • June 27 until July 3. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound frontage road from Cable Ranch Rd. to Loop 410 for bridge work.
  • July 5 until July 11. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound frontage road from Cable Ranch Rd. to Loop 410 for bridge work.
  • July 5 until July 10. Nightly 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of westbound frontage road at Loop 410 for bridge work.

Alamo Ranch Parkway – Bexar County

  • July 9 at 10 p.m. to July 12 at 5 a.m. Full closure of the Westwood Loop intersection for placement of bridge deck panels.
  • July 16 at 10 p.m. to July 19 at 5 a.m. Full closure of the Westwood Loop intersection for placement of bridge deck panels.

FM 1535 – N.W. Military Highway

  • July 6 until July 9. Daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single right lane closure, in both directions, from Loop 1604 to Huebner Rd. for right of way preparation.

PA 1502 – Wurzbach Parkway

  • July 8. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single westbound right turn lane closed at N.W. Military Hwy. for saw cutting.

FM 1976 – Walzem Road/Gibbs Sprawl Road

  • Current until July 29. 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures, in both directions, from Walzem Rd. to Loop 1604 for paving operations.
  • Current until further notice. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier/pavement work (existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle).
  • Current until further notice. Full-day closure. Southbound lane between Toepperwein Road and Walzem Road for barrier setting work and road rehab work.

SH 46 – Kendall County

  • Current until September 2021. Roadway at I-10 intersection reduced to two-lanes, with the closure of the inbound right turn lane and Whataburger driveway. Traffic will be shifted onto temporary pavement as new roadway is constructed.

I-37 – Atascosa County

  • July 12 until July 15. Single northbound mainlane closure at the Atascosa River bridge for bridge work
