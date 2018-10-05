TxDOT announces San Antonio road construction closures for next week

ALL CLOSURES WEATHER PERMITTING
I-410 – West San Antonio
- Current and continuous until December 2018. Turnarounds, both directions, at Marbach Road. The turnarounds will remain closed while crews construct the new Marbach overpass bridge. Traffic will use the signalized intersection.
- Sunday, October 7 until Friday, October 12. 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. All northbound mainlanes from US 90 bridge to on-ramp before Marbach to remove overhangs. DETOUR: Traffic will be redirected to the northbound frontage road to get on the next entrance ramp back on to the mainlanes.
- Sunday, October 7 until Friday, October 12. 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. All southbound mainlanes from US 90 exit ramp to the entrance ramp before Valley Hi to remove overhangs. DETOUR: Traffic will be diverted to the southbound frontage road and then use the next entrance ramp back to the mainlanes.
- Monday, October 8 until Thursday, October 11. 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Left southbound mainlane from Water Edge Street to Marbach for drainage work.
- Monday, October 8 until Thursday, October 11. 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Left northbound mainlane from Landing Avenue to Bronco Lane for grading and hauling material.
I-10 – West San Antonio
- Current until Tuesday, October 16. 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Westbound left mainlane at Boerne Stage Road for retaining wall work. NOTE: Boerne Stage Road/Leon Springs exit ramp will be closed.
Loop 1604 – South San Antonio
- Monday, October 8 until Saturday, October 13. 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Alternating main lanes in both directions from Rock Port Road to FM 1303 (South Flores Road) for striping and barrier work.
Loop 1604 – West San Antonio
- Sunday, October 7 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound & eastbound right frontage road lane at Kyle Seale Parkway, Babcock Road and Chase Hill Boulevard for curb ramp work.
- Sunday, October 7 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound mainlanes from I-10 to Bandera Road for paving work.
- Sunday, October 7 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound right mainlane from Wiseman Boulevard to Reed Road for guard fence work.
- Monday, October 8 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound right mainlane from Military Drive to Westcreek Oaks Drive for guard fence work.
- Thursday, October 11 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound left mainlane from Wiseman Boulevard to Reed Road for barrier work.
Loop 1604 – North San Antonio
- Saturday, October 6 until Monday, October 8. 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the westbound frontage road lanes from Encino Rio Boulevard to Sonterra Boulevard for direct connector work.
- Sunday, October 7 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound main lanes from US 281 northbound exit ramp to Gold Canyon Drive exit ramp for direct connector work.
- Tuesday, October 9 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of westbound mainlanes from US 281 southbound frontage road to Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp for direct connector work.
- Tuesday, October 9 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of Redland Road in both directions at US 281 for ramp work.
- Saturday, October 13 until Monday, October 15. 3 a.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of westbound frontage road from Us 281 southbound frontage road to Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp for direct connector work.
US 281 – North San Antonio
- Saturday, October 6. 4 a.m. until 8 p.m & Sunday, October 7 until Thursday, October 9 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlanes from Encino Rio to Sonterra Boulevard for striping and barrier work.
- Saturday, October 6 until Monday, October 8. 3 a.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound right mainlane from Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp for direct connector work.
- Sunday, October 7 until Tuesday, October 9. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound full closure from Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to Sonterra entrance ramp for barrier work.
- Monday, October 8 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Two northbound lanes from Donella Drive entrance ramp to Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp for direct connector work. NOTE: Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp will be closed. DETOUR: Traffic diverted to Frontage Road exit and on to the frontage road through the 1604 intersection to get back on US 281 northbound.
- Tuesday, October 9 until Wednesday, October 10. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound full closure from Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp to Loop 1604 westbound frontage road for direct connector work. DETOUR: Traffic diverted to Sonterra Boulevard entrance ramp to access mainlanes.
- Thursday, October 11 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Two northbound mainlanes from Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp to Loop 1604 for direct connector work. NOTE: Donella Drive entrance ramp will be closed.
US 281 – South San Antonio
- Monday, October 8 until Saturday, October 13. 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Left lane in both directions at 1604 for barrier work.
SH 16 (Bandera Road) – West San Antonio
- Sunday, October 7 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Right lane in both directions from Loop 1604 to Quincy Lee for overhead sign bridge (OSB) work.
- Sunday, October 7 until Friday, October 12. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Two southbound lanes from Cedar Trail to Cooter Browns Saloon for overhead sign bridge (OSB) work.
US 90 – West San Antonio
- Sunday, October 7 until Friday, October 12. 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. All westbound mainlanes and frontage road from I-410 to Horal Street for bridge work. DETOUR: Mainlane traffic detoured to US 90 westbound frontage road to the next entrance ramp to US 90 westbound mainlanes; frontage road traffic detoured to US 90 eastbound to the turnaround at Miitary and then to US 90 westbound main lanes.
US 87 (Rigsby Road) – Southeast San Antonio
- Saturday, October 6. 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Eastbound right lane from Covington Road to Bonair Road for sidewalk and driveway work.
- Monday, October 8 until Saturday, October 13. 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Eastbound right lane from Covington Road to Bonair Road for sidewalk and driveway work.
I-37 – South Region
- Sunday, October 7 until Friday, November 2. 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Northbound main lanes from Atascosa/Live Oak county line to approximately one mile north of US 281A for paving and milling work. Ramp closures include FM 1099 entrance and exit and US 281A entrance.
- Current until November 30. 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Northbound main lanes from Atascosa/Live Oak county line to approximately one mile north of US 281A for guard rail work.
FM 1346 (E. Houston St.) – Southeast San Antonio
- Monday, October 8 until Saturday, October 13. 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Eastbound right lane from WW White to Whispering Creek for sidewalk and driveway work.
Other roads – Atascosa County
- Current until November 30. 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Two lanes of northbound I-37 between Atascosa/Live Oak county line to one mile north of US 281A for pouring concrete, paving and guardrail installation. DETOUR: Northbound traffic on I-37 will be diverted at Exit 98 (FM 541); westbound traffic on FM 1099 will be diverted to US 281A.