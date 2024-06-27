KTSA KTSA Logo

TxDOT announcing closures at Loop 1604 & I-10 interchange through weekend

By Christian Blood
June 27, 2024 12:19PM CDT
Texas Department of Public Safety – Loop 1604 – I-10 weekend closures (June 27, 2024)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — From now through Labor Day, there will be several weekends in which closures are minor – or not happening – at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange.

But this weekend is not one of them.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT has planned a closure of the eastbound mainlanes of Loop 1604 and both directions of I-10 at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange in northwest San Antonio.

The westbound mainlanes of Loop 1604 will remain open. This closure will allow crews to continue work to lift and set steel beams for the construction of flyover ramps.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 28, and are expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 1, weather permitting. During this time, local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections.

Access to businesses around the interchange will remain open. Closures may be opened throughout the weekend as work is completed. Detour information for traffic through the closures is listed below.

Additional closures will continue at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to allow crews to install steel beams for the construction of the flyover ramps.

You can learn more about TxDOT’s relaxed construction closures at Loop 1604 and I-10 by clicking here.

Detailed closure information will be shared each week as the work is confirmed.

