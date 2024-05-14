TxDOT breaks ground on first phase of I-35 Northeast Expansion South Project

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation has broken ground on a $700 million Texas Clear Lanes project that will add approximately four miles of three elevated lanes, including two mainlanes and one high-occupancy vehicle lane in each direction, from the I-35/I-410 South interchange to the I-35/I-410 North interchange along I-35.

The I-35 elevated lanes will give a direct connection to I-410 South at the I-35/I-410 South interchange.

The first phase of the I-35 NEX South project is part of the overall $3 billion I-35 NEX Program, the expansion of approximately 20 miles of I-35 from N. Walters Street to FM 1103 in Bexar, Comal, and Guadalupe Counties. The Central project, the first of five I-35 NEX projects, has been under construction since June 2022.

