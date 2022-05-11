TxDOT celebrates groundbreaking for IH-35 expansion project on San Antonio’s Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There will be plenty of shovels and smiles on San Antonio’s Northeast side Wednesday morning.
An official groundbreaking ceremony for an extensive project to expand IH-35 is planned for 10:30 A.M.
The event marks the beginning of the first phase of the Northeast Expansion project that will run through parts of Bexar, Guadalupe and Comal Counties.
The billion and a half dollar project is adding elevated, HOV lanes in a 9 and a half mile stretch from the I-35/I410 interchange to FM 3009 in Schertz.
There will also be work to build flyover lanes to 410 North and 1604 West.
TxDOT officials will be joined by several local state representatives at the Santikos Galaxy Parking Lot at 2938 NE Loop 410.
You can stay up to date on the project by visiting www.i35nex.com.
Construction on the I-35 improvements is expected to take several years.