TxDOT: Construction project at major highway interchange begins Friday night, drivers can expect delays

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you have plans to drive on San Antonio’s East side this weekend, here’s something you may want to keep in mind.

TxDOT says construction at the intersection of Loop 410 and IH-10 will create major delays.

Beginning at 8 Friday night, all East and Westbound lanes of I-10 and all Northbound lanes of 410 in the area of the interchange will be closed.

Crews will be working throughout the weekend and the plan is to reopen the interchange by time the morning commute Monday, August 14.

The work on that interchange will continue through the work week but closures will only impact drivers from 8pm through 5am Monday, August 14 through Thursday, August 17th.

Motorists driving through the construction area will be diverted to access roads and alternate routes including I-35, I-37, and Loop 1604.

Detours around the construction zone include:

Eastbound I-10 traffic will detour to southbound I-410, exit at Rigsby Ave., enter northbound I-410, and take the eastbound I-10 exit.

Westbound I-10 traffic will detour to northbound I-410, turn around at Rittiman Rd., and continue on southbound I-410 towards the westbound I-10 exit.

Northbound I-410 traffic will exit E. Houston St., continue on the frontage road, use the turnaround at Ackerman Rd., and re-enter northbound I-410 at the next available ramp.