TxDOT continues Loop 1604 North Expansion Project through Sunday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation is announcing more closures at a busy location on the Northwest Side this weekend.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, TxDOT has planned a partial closure of the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to allow crews to set steel beams for the construction of flyover ramps. Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes and I-10 westbound mainlanes will remain open during this closure.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 10 and are expected to be completed by 7 a.m. on Sunday, May 12, weather permitting. Local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections during this time.

Drivers are encouraged to plan an alternate route and avoid the area, if possible. Detour information for traffic through the closures is listed below.

I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 westbound

All travelers on I-10 WB looking to access Loop 1604 WB will exit at Exit 556 B to the I-10 WB frontage road and follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers will turn left at the signalized intersection onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

I-10 eastbound mainlanes and to Loop 1604 eastbound

All travelers on I-10 EB and those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit at Exit 556 B to the I-10 EB frontage road and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Traffic can enter the I-10 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just after the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers looking to access the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes will utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard then follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road.

Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes and to I-10 westbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road, Loop 1604 EB mainlanes and those looking to access I-10 WB will use the Loop 1604 EB exit to I-10 EB. Traffic will exit at Exit 557 and then utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard, following the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road. Travelers looking to access I-10 WB will enter the I-10 WB mainlanes on the first entrance ramp after the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard.

Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes to IH-10 eastbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes looking to access IH-10 EB will exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road after Vance Jackson Road. Traffic will follow the Loop 1604 WB frontage road through the IH-10 interchange and then turn left onto the IH-10 EB frontage road at the signalized intersection. Traffic can then enter the IH-10 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before UTSA Boulevard.

Additional major closures are currently scheduled through mid-May at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to allow crews to install steel beams for the construction of the flyover ramps. Detailed closure information will be shared each week as the work is confirmed. Major construction closures will not be scheduled during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Please note, construction schedules are subject to change and weather permitting.

This work is part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion – a Texas Clear Lanes project aimed at improving mobility and reducing congestion along 23 miles of Loop 1604 from SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) to I-35. This project brings $1.4 billion of transportation investments including the expansion of mainlanes from a 4- to 10-lane expressway, high-occupancy vehicles (HOV) lanes in each direction, a multi-level interchange at the I-10 intersection, an innovative intersection at Blanco Rd., and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations on the frontage roads.

The Loop 1604 North Expansion is planned in six segments with four segments currently under construction. Segment 1, from SH 16 to I-10, is on schedule to be completed and open to traffic by early 2025. Segment 2, the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange, is on schedule to be completed by 2027 with the first flyover ramp opening by the end of 2024. Segment 3, from I-10 to US 281, is on schedule to be completed by the end of 2025. Segment 4, from US 281 to Redland Rd., began construction April 2024.

All construction lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change. Stay connected on TxDOT San Antonio’s X feed, @TxDOTSanAntonio, and Facebook page, @TxDOTSanAntonioTX, for ongoing construction and traffic updates.