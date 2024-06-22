TxDOT continues Loop 1604 North Expansion Project through weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — More slowdowns are expected through the weekend as road construction continues at a high-traffic location on the Northwest Side.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be working on the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, and this means a number of closures at the Loop 1604 and I-10 Interchange through 5 a.m. Monday.

Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes and to I-10 eastbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp and continue on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able to re-enter highway at the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp. Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes traffic looking to access I-10 EB will use the Loop 1604 EB frontage road leading to the I-10 EB frontage road and may enter the I-10 EB mainlanes at the entrance ramp just past the interchange.

Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes to I-10 eastbound and to I-10 westbound

All travelers on Loop 1604 WB looking to access I-10 EB will exit onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road and travel through the I-10 interchange, taking a signalized left turn onto the I-10 EB frontage road lanes then will continue on the frontage road to enter the I-10 EB mainlanes at the next available entrance ramp. Loop 1604 WB traffic looking to access I-10 WB will exit onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road then continue onto the I-10 WB frontage road and enter I-10 WB at the entrance ramp just past the interchange.

I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

All travelers on the I-10 EB mainlanes looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit at Exit 556 B and follow the I-10 EB frontage road to the Loop 1604 interchange, and take a signalized right turn onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes using the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

All travelers on the I-10 WB mainlanes looking to access Loop 1604 EB will take the frontage road exit ramp (just north of UTSA Boulevard) and continue on the frontage road to Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will be able enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes using the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp.

Additional closures will continue at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to allow crews to install steel beams for the construction of the flyover ramps. Detailed closure information will be shared each week as the work is confirmed.

Major construction closures will not be scheduled during the 4th of July holiday.

Construction schedules are subject to change and weather permitting.