TxDOT: Distracted driving continues to kill on Texas roadways
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation reports distracted driving as the No.2 cause of death in fatal crashes on Texas roads and highways.
Numbers show that 1 in 5 crashes were caused by a distracted driver in 2022, and those accidents caused 364 deaths and around 2,200 injuries.
TxDOT, AAA and numerous law enforcement agencies across the state, including the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, are reminding you April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The importance of putting your phone or device down to focus on exclusively on driving is being stressed.
Since Septeber 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send text messages while driving a vehicle in Texas, and violators can face fines up to $200.
TxDOT is offering tips on how to prevent more fatal accidents due to distracted driving:
- Always give driving your full attention.
- Pull off the road entirely and come to a complete stop before you talk or text.
- Put your phone away, turn it off, or use an app or your phone settings to block texts and calls while driving.
- Tell friends, family and co-workers you won’t respond to texts or calls while driving.
- Remember that all distractions are dangerous, so pay full attention when behind the wheel.
TxDOT’s distracted driving awareness campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.
#EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.