TxDOT: Distracted driving continues to kill on Texas roadways

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation reports distracted driving as the No.2 cause of death in fatal crashes on Texas roads and highways.

Numbers show that 1 in 5 crashes were caused by a distracted driver in 2022, and those accidents caused 364 deaths and around 2,200 injuries.

TxDOT, AAA and numerous law enforcement agencies across the state, including the San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, are reminding you April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. The importance of putting your phone or device down to focus on exclusively on driving is being stressed.

Since Septeber 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write or send text messages while driving a vehicle in Texas, and violators can face fines up to $200.

TxDOT is offering tips on how to prevent more fatal accidents due to distracted driving: