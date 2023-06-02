TxDOT: Distracted driving crashes went up 10% in 2022

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation is concerned about a 10% increase in distracted driving crashes tallied in 2022, so it is bringing an exhibit to San Antonio in hopes those numbers will go down.

To showcase the dangers of distracted driving, the interactive “Talk. Text. Crash.” exhibit will make its way around Texas during June. The exhibit will feature a distracted driving simulation to educate the community and encourage better driving habits by giving participants a real-life sense of how distractions impact the ability to drive safely.

The exhibit will be showcased on Sunday, June 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dillard’s Court in North Star Mall.

TxDOT’s “Talk. Text. Crash.” distracted driving awareness campaign is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths.

Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.