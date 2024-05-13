TxDOT: Downtown upper level of I-10 reduced to one lane starting Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — You are advised to expect delays on a major San Antonio highway starting on Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the upper level of westbound I-10 will be reduced to one lane as crews repair bridge joints in the downtown area. The project will require the closure of the left two lanes of I-10 from W. Poplar St. to Fulton Ave.

This closure will remain in place 24-hours a day beginning Tuesday, May 14, 2024 until the work is completed. The bridge joint repairs related to this closure are estimated to be completed by the end of June.

Once complete, crews will begin repairs on the right two lanes of the upper level on I-10.

More information will be provided when this work begins.

All construction lane closures are weather permitting and subject to change.