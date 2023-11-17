TxDOT: Drinking and driving ‘just not worth it’ over Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has a message for you as the Thanksgiving holiday gets going next week.

“Don’t turn your holiday event into a life-changing tragedy by drinking and driving,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “A safe and sober ride should be at the top of your list when making plans with family and friends. If not, you risk your job, your life and the lives of others. It’s just not worth it.”

TxDOT is doing more than just TV and radio announcements reminding you not to drink and drive.

A mobile video exhibit across the state with a series of holiday-themed outreach events is underway. Each interactive stop will include testimonials from people who have dealt firsthand with the consequences of drunk driving, either as an offender or survivor. These stories and tips on finding a sober ride can be found at SoberRides.org.

TxDOT says over 1,200 people were killed last year in Texas as a result of drunk driving. Crashes involving impaired drivers are completely preventable, according to TxDOT. In addition, a drunk driving crash can cause physical, emotional and financial consequences that last for years.

If you drink any amount of alcohol this holiday season, TxDOT says you should never get behind the wheel. Instead, designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or taxi, stay put, call a friend or family member, or use public transportation to ensure you get home safely.