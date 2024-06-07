TxDOT: Eastbound I-10 at Loop 1604 closed through weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion project, TxDOT is announcing the full closure of eastbound I-10 at the Loop 1604 interchange through the weekend. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and will continue until 5 a.m. Monday.

This closure will allow crews to continue construction of the flyover ramps at the interchange.

The mainlanes of westbound I-10 and Loop 1604 will remain open.

Police will be on hand to direct traffic while the closures are in place.

Additional closures will continue at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange until all construction is complete.

Detailed closure information will be shared each week as the work is confirmed.

Major construction closures will not be scheduled during the 4th of July holiday.

Please note, construction schedules are subject to change and weather permitting.

This work is part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion – a Texas Clear Lanes project aimed at improving mobility and reducing congestion along 23 miles of Loop 1604 from SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) to I-35.