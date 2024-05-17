TxDOT: Full closure of Loop 1604 across north Bexar County through weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Loop 1604 North Expansion project is in high gear, and another closure is announced for the coming weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning closures along Loop 1604 in north Bexar County to allow crews to set steel beams at the interchange and to prepare for the opening of new main lanes.

Loop 1604 eastbound and westbound main lanes will be closed from La Cantera Parkway to Stone Oak Parkway. I-10 eastbound and westbound main lanes will also be closed through the Loop 1604 interchange.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 17 and are expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, May 20, weather permitting. Local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections during this time.

A portion of the Loop 1604 closure, from Vance Jackson Rd. to Stone Oak Parkway, is expected to open by the end of day Saturday, May 18.Once open, this section will have an additional mainlane open to traffic for a total of 3 mainlanes in each direction.

You are encouraged to plan an alternate route and avoid the area, if possible. Detour information for traffic through the closures is listed below.

I-10 eastbound mainlanes

Travelers on the I-10 EB mainlanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the I-10 EB mainlanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.

I-10 westbound mainlanes

Travelers on the I-10 WB mainlanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the I-10 WB frontage road after UTSA Boulevard and follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the I-10 WB mainlanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.

Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes and frontage road

Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for I-10 EB and continue on the I-10 EB frontage road to the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road traffic can re-enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the Blanco Road entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes and frontage road

Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit via the Blanco Road exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for I-10 WB and continue on the I-10 WB frontage road to the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.