TxDOT is making a list…of road closures but leaving it up to YOU to check it twice.
By Don Morgan
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 4:00 PM

TxDOT is releasing it’s list of construction related road closures for next week

Enjoy!

I-10 – East San Antonio

 

  • Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from FM 1516. DETOUR: Take next entrance ramp east of Loop 1604.
  • Current until Saturday, December 15. 9 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full westbound mainlane closure at FM 1516 for road repair work. DETOUR: Westbound traffic will take the FM 1516 exit, remain on the frontage road through the intersection and reenter the mainlanes west of FM 1516.
  • Saturday, December 15. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Alternating mainlanes in both directions for barrier work.
  • Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left eastbound mainlane between I-410 and Rosillo Creek (just west of Foster Road) for construction vehicle work zone access.
  • Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left westbound mainlane between Rosillo Creek (just west of Foster Road) and I-410 for construction vehicle work zone access.

I-10 – West San Antonio

 

  • Saturday, December 15. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Westbound right mainlane from Camp Bullis Road to La Cantera Parkway for laying asphalt work.
  • Sunday, December 16 until Wednesday, December 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Right mainlane in both directions from Fair Oaks Parkway to Ralph Fair Road for barrier shifting and removal work.
  • Sunday, December 16 until Tuesday, December 18. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound left and center frontage road lanes from USAA to Wurzbach Road for laying asphalt work.
  • Monday, December 17 until Wednesday, December 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound center and right frontage road lanes from USAA to Wurzbach Road for laying asphalt work.
  • Monday, December 17 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlanes from US 87 to Frederick Creek for barrier installation work.

 

I-410 – West San Antonio

 

  • Sunday, December 16. 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Full mainlane closure from Marbach to US 90 for Overhead Sign Barrier (OSB) work.
  • Monday, December 17 until Tuesday, December 18. 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Northbound right-turn lane at Marbach for electrical work.

 

I-37 – Southern Region

 

  • Monday, December 17 until Thursday, December 20. 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Southbound left mainlane from Atascosa/Live Oak county line to one mile north of US 281A for median crossover work.

 

Loop 1604 – West San Antonio

 

  • Current until Saturday, December 15. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlanes from US 90 to Dove Canyon for guard rail installation work.
  • Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound frontage road from I-10 to Roger’s Ranch Road for milling and paving work.
  • Monday, December 17 until Friday, December 21. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Westbound frontage road from Lockhill Selma Road to SH 16 (Bandera Road) for guardrail and mow strip work.
  • Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound frontage road from I-10 to Roger’s Ranch Road for milling and paving work.
  • Tuesday, December 18 until Wednesday, December 19. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlanes from Reed Road to Kilmarnoch Lane for paving, striping and barrier work. NOTE: Traffic will be diverted from mainlanes to new frontage road segment.

Loop 1604 – North San Antonio.

  • Saturday, December 15 until Sunday, December 16. Nightly 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Full closure of westbound frontage road from US 281 northbound frontage road to US 281 southbound frontage road for direct connector work.
  • Wednesday, December 19 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound frontage road from US 281 northbound frontage road to US 281 southbound frontage road for direct connector work.
  • Thursday, December 20 until Thursday, December 20. Nightly 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound mainlanes from US 281 northbound exit ramp to Gold Canyon Drive entrance ramp for direct connector work.

US 281 – North San Antonio.

  • Saturday, December 15 until Sunday, December 16. 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Full closure of northbound frontage road from Loop 1604 to Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp for direct connector work.
  • Saturday, December 15 until Sunday, December 16. 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Full closure of northbound mainlanes from Frontage Road exit ramp to Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp for direct connector work.
  • Wednesday, December 19 until Thursday, December 20. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of northbound frontage road from Loop 1604 to Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp for direct connector work.
  • Wednesday, December 19 until Thursday, December 20. 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Full closure of northbound mainlanes from Frontage Road exit ramp to Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp for direct connector work.

US 90 – West San Antonio

 

  • Current until Monday, December 16. Nightly 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of westbound mainlanes and frontage road from I-410 to Horal Street for direct connector work. DETOUR: Traffic diverted onto frontage road to then access the mainlanes.

SH 151 – Far West San Antonio

 

  • Current until Friday, December 21. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Right frontage road lane in both directions between Castroville Road and Callaghan Road for curb ramp work.

SH 16 – Bandera Road

 

  • Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Two northbound lanes from 7-11 to Legend Trail for barrier removal work.
  • Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Right northbound lane from HEB to 7-11 for right-turn island reconstruction.
  • Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound right lane and right-turn lane from Cooter Brown to Chili’s for right-turn island reconstruction.

SH 46 – River Road (Boerne/Kendall County)

  • Sunday, December 16 until Monday, December 17. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound right lane from Sharon Drive to Champion Boulevard for resetting barrier work.

Loop 1346 – E. Houston St.

  • Monday, December 17 until Thursday, December 20. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Westbound right lane from Flora to WW White for sidewalk and driveway work.

US 87 – Rigsby Road

  • Monday, December 17 until Thursday, December 20. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Eastbound right lane from Spokane Road to Bermuda Road for sidewalk and driveway work.
  • Monday, December 17 until Thursday, December 20. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Westbound right lane from Bermuda Road to Semlinger Road for sidewalk and driveway work.

Other roads – Bexar County

  • Current until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Both directions of Kilmarnoch Lane from Bonny Brae Lane to Loop 1604 for construction work.
  • Current until Saturday, December 15. Daily 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Both directions of Reed Road between Copperfield Road to Loop 1604 northbound for road work.
  • Saturday, December 15. 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. Right lane of Ackerman Road in both directions at I-10 East for overpass construction.
  • Saturday, December 15 & Thursday, December 19 until Friday, December 20. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wiseman Boulevard in both directions at Loop 1604 for beam installation work.
  • Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound lanes of Stone Oak Parkway at US 281 intersection for road work.
  • Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound lanes of Stone Oak Parkway at US 281 intersection for road work..
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Lane closures are planned for a bridge in New Braunfels San Antonio could offer Raiders temporary home in 2019 Roaches, bird poop and bad food found at major Texas sports venues Castro brothers confirm Julian is running for president in 2020 San Antonio seeks next, great city manager Google Maps launches transit option for Lime e-scooters and bikes in 13 cities
Comments