TxDOT is making a list…of road closures but leaving it up to YOU to check it twice.

TxDOT is releasing it’s list of construction related road closures for next week
Enjoy!
I-10 – East San Antonio
- Current until further notice. Eastbound entrance ramp from FM 1516. DETOUR: Take next entrance ramp east of Loop 1604.
- Current until Saturday, December 15. 9 p.m. until 9 p.m. Full westbound mainlane closure at FM 1516 for road repair work. DETOUR: Westbound traffic will take the FM 1516 exit, remain on the frontage road through the intersection and reenter the mainlanes west of FM 1516.
- Saturday, December 15. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Alternating mainlanes in both directions for barrier work.
- Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left eastbound mainlane between I-410 and Rosillo Creek (just west of Foster Road) for construction vehicle work zone access.
- Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Left westbound mainlane between Rosillo Creek (just west of Foster Road) and I-410 for construction vehicle work zone access.
I-10 – West San Antonio
- Saturday, December 15. 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. Westbound right mainlane from Camp Bullis Road to La Cantera Parkway for laying asphalt work.
- Sunday, December 16 until Wednesday, December 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Right mainlane in both directions from Fair Oaks Parkway to Ralph Fair Road for barrier shifting and removal work.
- Sunday, December 16 until Tuesday, December 18. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound left and center frontage road lanes from USAA to Wurzbach Road for laying asphalt work.
- Monday, December 17 until Wednesday, December 19. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound center and right frontage road lanes from USAA to Wurzbach Road for laying asphalt work.
- Monday, December 17 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlanes from US 87 to Frederick Creek for barrier installation work.
I-410 – West San Antonio
- Sunday, December 16. 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Full mainlane closure from Marbach to US 90 for Overhead Sign Barrier (OSB) work.
- Monday, December 17 until Tuesday, December 18. 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Northbound right-turn lane at Marbach for electrical work.
I-37 – Southern Region
- Monday, December 17 until Thursday, December 20. 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Southbound left mainlane from Atascosa/Live Oak county line to one mile north of US 281A for median crossover work.
Loop 1604 – West San Antonio
- Current until Saturday, December 15. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlanes from US 90 to Dove Canyon for guard rail installation work.
- Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Westbound frontage road from I-10 to Roger’s Ranch Road for milling and paving work.
- Monday, December 17 until Friday, December 21. Daily 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Westbound frontage road from Lockhill Selma Road to SH 16 (Bandera Road) for guardrail and mow strip work.
- Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound frontage road from I-10 to Roger’s Ranch Road for milling and paving work.
- Tuesday, December 18 until Wednesday, December 19. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlanes from Reed Road to Kilmarnoch Lane for paving, striping and barrier work. NOTE: Traffic will be diverted from mainlanes to new frontage road segment.
Loop 1604 – North San Antonio.
- Saturday, December 15 until Sunday, December 16. Nightly 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Full closure of westbound frontage road from US 281 northbound frontage road to US 281 southbound frontage road for direct connector work.
- Wednesday, December 19 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound frontage road from US 281 northbound frontage road to US 281 southbound frontage road for direct connector work.
- Thursday, December 20 until Thursday, December 20. Nightly 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound mainlanes from US 281 northbound exit ramp to Gold Canyon Drive entrance ramp for direct connector work.
US 281 – North San Antonio.
- Saturday, December 15 until Sunday, December 16. 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Full closure of northbound frontage road from Loop 1604 to Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp for direct connector work.
- Saturday, December 15 until Sunday, December 16. 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Full closure of northbound mainlanes from Frontage Road exit ramp to Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp for direct connector work.
- Wednesday, December 19 until Thursday, December 20. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of northbound frontage road from Loop 1604 to Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp for direct connector work.
- Wednesday, December 19 until Thursday, December 20. 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Full closure of northbound mainlanes from Frontage Road exit ramp to Sonterra Boulevard exit ramp for direct connector work.
US 90 – West San Antonio
- Current until Monday, December 16. Nightly 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Full closure of westbound mainlanes and frontage road from I-410 to Horal Street for direct connector work. DETOUR: Traffic diverted onto frontage road to then access the mainlanes.
SH 151 – Far West San Antonio
- Current until Friday, December 21. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Right frontage road lane in both directions between Castroville Road and Callaghan Road for curb ramp work.
SH 16 – Bandera Road
- Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Two northbound lanes from 7-11 to Legend Trail for barrier removal work.
- Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Right northbound lane from HEB to 7-11 for right-turn island reconstruction.
- Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Southbound right lane and right-turn lane from Cooter Brown to Chili’s for right-turn island reconstruction.
SH 46 – River Road (Boerne/Kendall County)
- Sunday, December 16 until Monday, December 17. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Eastbound right lane from Sharon Drive to Champion Boulevard for resetting barrier work.
Loop 1346 – E. Houston St.
- Monday, December 17 until Thursday, December 20. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Westbound right lane from Flora to WW White for sidewalk and driveway work.
US 87 – Rigsby Road
- Monday, December 17 until Thursday, December 20. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Eastbound right lane from Spokane Road to Bermuda Road for sidewalk and driveway work.
- Monday, December 17 until Thursday, December 20. Daily 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Westbound right lane from Bermuda Road to Semlinger Road for sidewalk and driveway work.
Other roads – Bexar County
- Current until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Both directions of Kilmarnoch Lane from Bonny Brae Lane to Loop 1604 for construction work.
- Current until Saturday, December 15. Daily 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Both directions of Reed Road between Copperfield Road to Loop 1604 northbound for road work.
- Saturday, December 15. 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. Right lane of Ackerman Road in both directions at I-10 East for overpass construction.
- Saturday, December 15 & Thursday, December 19 until Friday, December 20. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wiseman Boulevard in both directions at Loop 1604 for beam installation work.
- Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound lanes of Stone Oak Parkway at US 281 intersection for road work.
- Sunday, December 16 until Friday, December 21. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound lanes of Stone Oak Parkway at US 281 intersection for road work..