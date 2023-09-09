TxDOT is working on roadways all over the region this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It is another busy weekend of roadwork for the Texas Department of Transportation.

TxDOT and CPS Energy are working on a pair of electric line removals and installations.

Saturday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. both sides of Highway 90 at Lucky Ranch there will be rolling stops to bring traffic to a halt as electric lines are removed and changed out for new wire.

Blue Armor Security Services will be performing traffic control during the operation.

In the Northwest, Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will a temporary full closure of main lanes, in both directions of I-10 at Loop 1604 for utility work. Traffic will be stopped intermittently throughout the day in 15-minute intervals.

Beginning Sunday night until Friday, September 15. nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. alternating westbound main lane closures will take place on Loop 1604 from Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp to Tradesman Road for barrier setting and striping.

Again on Sunday night, until Friday, September 15. nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. there will be alternating an eastbound frontage road closure on Loop 1604 from I-10 to Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp for barrier setting and striping.

During the same period, on the opposite side of the freeway, nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. an alternating westbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway exit ramp to I-10 for will take place for barrier setting and striping.

There’s lots of working going on area roadways so always be on alert for slowing or stopped traffic and construction vehicles working along the mainlines.