TxDOT lane closures around San Antonio in September

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation will have various roads and lanes of traffic around town closed throughout the month.
Here is a list of closures:
Tuesday, September 7 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right westbound shoulder from I-35 to Nacogdoches Rd. for surveying work.
Tuesday, September 7 until Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right eastbound shoulder from Nacogdoches Rd. to I-35 for surveying work.
Wednesday, September 8 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Left mainlane shoulder, in both directions, from I-35 to Green Mountain Rd. for locating drainage structures and manholes. Several entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.
Wednesday, September 8 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Left eastbound frontage road shoulder from Nacogdoches Rd. to I-35 for locating drainage structures and manholes. Several entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.
Sunday, August 29 until Monday, August 30 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of eastbound Loop 1604 at the I-10 intersection for bridge repairs.
Current until Sunday, September 5 from 9 a.m from to 4 p.m. Single westbound mainlane closure at the FM 1535 bridge for barrier repair.
Monday, September 6 until Friday, September 10, nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.
Monday, September 6 until Friday, September 10, nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.
Saturday, September 11 until Sunday, September 12, continuous from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.
Saturday, September 11 until Sunday, September 12, continuous from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.
Current until Friday, September 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Bandera Rd. to I-10 for barrier setting. One mainlane to remain open at all times.
Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10, nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound exit ramp to Vance Jackson Rd. closed for barrier setting. DETOUR: Traffic will utilize the exit ramp to Chase Hill Blvd./La Cantera Parkway to continue on Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road to Vance Jackson Rd.
Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10, nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound exit ramp to I-10 closed for barrier setting. DETOUR: Traffic will utilize the exit ramp to Vance Jackson Rd. to continue on the Loop 1604 eastbound frontage road to I-10.
Current until Friday, September 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. Alternating lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from Bandera Rd. to I-10 for barrier setting.
Sunday, September 12 until Saturday, September 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures from Bandera Rd. to I-10 for barrier installation. One lane to remain open at all times.
Sunday, September 12 until Saturday, September 25 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, from Bandera Rd. to I-10 for barrier installations. One lane to remain open at all times.
Monday, September 13 until Friday, September 30. Right turn lane on eastbound frontage road closed from Brenen Ave to Peave Blvd. for utility work.
Tuesday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northbound exit ramp to Loop 1604 closed for repairs.
Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Southbound entrance ramp at Hildebrand Ave. closed for repairs.
Tuesday, September 7 until Wednesday, September 8 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the Marshall Rd. intersection for signal work.
Monday, September 6 until Friday, September 10, nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club Parkway for signage installation.
Monday, September 6 until Friday, September 10, nightly from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for signage installation.
Saturday, September 11 until Sunday, September 12, continuous from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.
Saturday, September 11 until Sunday, September 12, continuous from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.
Current until Tuesday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastbound frontage road turnaround at Medical Dr. closed for barrier repairs.
Saturday, September 11 from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Graytown Rd. to Zuehl Rd. for barrier movement and asphalt operations.
Sunday, September 12 until Friday, September 17, nightly from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Graytown Rd. to Zuehl Rd. for barrier movement and asphalt operations.
Current until further notice. Graytown Road closed at I-10. Detours: Graytown Road traffic may use the frontage road and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.
Current until Saturday, September 4 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from FM 2252 to FM 1103 for material haul-off.
Current until Saturday September 4 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Right lane closure on the northbound frontage road from FM 1103 to Schwab Rd. for curb demolition and material haul-off.
Tuesday, September 7 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right northbound mainlane shoulder from Pat Booker Rd. to Roy Richards Dr. for surveying work.
Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road lanes and shoulder from Thousand Oaks to Walzem Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound exit and entrance ramps from O’Connor Rd. to Weidner Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Right southbound mainlane from Crownpoint Dr. to Thousand Oaks Dr. for geotechnical and drilling work.
Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Left southbound mainlane from Crownpoint Dr. to O’Connor Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double mainlane closures northbound from Guadalupe River to SH 46 for milling and paving mainlanes.
Tuesday, September 7 until Saturday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single lane closure on the frontage road, in both directions, from FM 2252 to Hubertus Road for import and material haul-off.
Tuesday, September 7 until Saturday September 11 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Right lane closure on the northbound frontage road from FM 1103 to Schwab Rd. for curb demolition and material haul-off.
Wednesday, September 8 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Left northbound frontage road shoulder from N. Weidner Rd. to Roy Richards Dr. for locating drainage structures and manholes. Several entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.
Wednesday, September 8 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Left southbound frontage road shoulder from Roy Richards Dr. to Walzem Rd. for locating drainage structures and manholes. Several entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.
Wednesday, September 8 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right southbound mainlane shoulder from Olympia Parkway to Walzem Rd. for locating drainage structures and manholes. Several entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.
Thursday, September 9 until Sunday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right northbound frontage road shoulder from Crestway Dr. to Loop 1604 for surveying work.
Wednesday, September 15 until Thursday, September 16 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double mainlane closure, in both directions, from Watson Ln. to Conrads Ln. for bridge demolition.
Thursday, September 16 until Friday, September 17 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full northbound mainlane closure from Watson Ln. to Conrads Ln. for bridge demolition. Detour: Traffic will take the Kohlenberg Rd. exit and enter the highway from Watson Ln.
Friday, September 17 until Saturday, September 18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full southbound mainlane closure from Watson Ln. to Conrads Ln. for bridge demolition. DETOUR: Traffic will take the Conrads Ln. exit.
Saturday, September 18 until Sunday, September 19 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double southbound mainlane and single frontage road closure from Watson Ln. to Conrads Ln. for bridge demolition. DETOUR: Traffic will use Conrads Ln. or Goodwin Ln.
Sunday, September 19 until Monday, September 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double northbound mainlane and single frontage road closure from Watson Ln. to Conrads Ln. for bridge demolition. DETOUR: Traffic will use the Kohlenberg Rd. entrance ramp.
Tuesday, September 7 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Northbound exit ramp to southbound Loop 410 closed for bridge repairs.
Wednesday, September 8 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Left eastbound frontage road shoulder from Nacogdoches Rd. to I-35 north for locating drainage structures and manholes. Several entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.
Wednesday, September 8 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Left westbound frontage road shoulder from I-35 south to Nacogdoches Rd. for locating drainage structures and manholes. Several entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.
Wednesday, September 8 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Left westbound mainlane shoulder from I-35 south to Nacogdoches Rd. for locating drainage structures and manholes. Several entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.
Wednesday, September 8 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right eastbound mainlane shoulder from Broadway to I-35 north for locating drainage structures and manholes. Several entrance and exit ramps will also be closed.
Wednesday, September 8 until Sunday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right westbound mainlane shoulder from I-35 to Harry Wurzbach Rd. for surveying work.
Wednesday, September 8 until Sunday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right eastbound mainlane shoulder from Nacogdoches Rd. to I-35 for surveying work.
Thursday, September 9 until Sunday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right eastbound frontage road shoulder from Haskin Dr. to Quail Creek for surveying work.
Thursday, September 9 until Sunday, September 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Right westbound frontage road shoulder from I-35 to Harry Wurzbach Rd. for surveying work.
Current until Saturday, September 11, nightly from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound exit ramp to Rigsby Rd. closed, including the left lane on the southbound frontage to Rigsby Rd. for road widening. Detour: Traffic will use the E. Houston St. exit and continue on the southbound frontage road to Rigsby Rd.
Current until Monday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of mainlanes, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to Marbach Rd. for bridge work.
Current until Monday, September 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closure on frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge work.
Current until Monday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.
Current until Monday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze Dr. to SH 151 for bridge work.
Tuesday, September 7 until Wednesday, September 8 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Single lane closures on the northbound frontage road at Ray Ellison Blvd., including the westbound inside lane of Ray Ellison Blvd., for sign removal.
Tuesday, September 7 until Wednesday, September 8 from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. Single lane closures on frontage roads, in both directions, at Ray Ellison Blvd. for sensor work.
Current until December 2021. Left lane closed on the southbound frontage road at Valley Hi.
Current until Monday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound frontage road from Cable Ranch Rd. to Loop 410 for bridge work.
Current until Monday, September 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the westbound frontage road at the Loop 410 intersection for bridge work.
Tuesday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastbound exit ramp to 36th St. closed for reapairs.
Tuesday, September 7 until Wednesday, September 8 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the Westwood Loop intersection for bridge work.
Wednesday, September 8 until Thursday, September 9 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the Westwood Loop intersection for bridge work.
Monday, September 6 until Friday, September 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound lane closure from Braun Rd. to Loop 410 for sidewalk and driveway improvements.
Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound lane closure at the N.W. Military Highway intersection for barrier setting.
Tuesday, September 7 until Friday, September 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single northbound lane closure at the Wurzbach Parkway intersection of barrier setting and sidewalk demolition.
Current until further notice, daily from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier andpavement work. Existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle.
Current until further notice with a full-day closure. Southbound lane between Toepperwein Road and
Walzem Road for barrier setting work and road rehab work.
Current until Saturday, September 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Double lane closures, in both directions, from Roland Ave. to Loop 410 for roadway repairs.
Tuesday, September 7 until Saturday, September 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Double lane closure, in both directions, from Roland Ave. to Loop 410 for roadway repairs.
Current until Saturday, September 18 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Right shoulder closures, in both directions, from Richter Rd. to the CPS Plant for ditch work.
Current until September 2021. Roadway at I-10 intersection reduced to two-lanes, with the closure of the inbound right turn lane and Whataburger driveway. Traffic will be shifted onto temporary pavement as new roadway is constructed.
Sunday, September 12 until Monday, October 25. Full closure of the eastbound frontage road at I-10. DETOUR: Traffic will be detoured on SH 46.