      Weather Alert

TxDOT lane closures through the end of October

Katy Barber
Oct 22, 2021 @ 6:39pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Here are the lane closures around San Antonio through the end of October.

Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

  • October 25 until Thursday, October 28. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the westbound frontage road at Lockhill Selma for utility work.
  • October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.
  • October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.
  • October 25 until Friday, October 29. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.
  • October 25 until Friday, October 29. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.
  • October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.
  • October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.

Loop 1604 – North East San Antonio/Bexar County

  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound frontage road lane, from Gateway Pl. to McMorris Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound frontage road lane, from IKEA-RBFCU Parkway to McMorris Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single eastbound median between Gateway Pl. to Gateway Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single eastbound mainlane and cloverleaf closure from Gateway Pl. to Gateway Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single eastbound ramp and shoulder closure from Gateway Pl. to McMorris Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single eastbound frontage road ramp, from IKEA-RBFCU Parkway to McMorris Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.

Loop 1604 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County

  • October 28 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound mainlanes at the I-10 intersection for bridge work.

Loop 1604 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County

  • Current until Sunday, November 30. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating full closure of the turnarounds at Kyle Seale Parkway, in both directions, for bridge widening construction.
  • Current until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the eastbound frontage road from Chase Hill Blvd. to La Cantera Parkway for utility work.
  • October 24 until Sunday, November 6. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from I-10 to SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) for barrier installations.
  • October 24 until Sunday, November 6. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from I-10 to SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) for barrier installations.
  • October 27 until Thursday, October 28. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound mainlanes from SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) to W. Hausman Rd. for illumination work.
  • October 27 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound to westbound turnaround at Hausman Rd. for illumination work.
  • October 27 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound exit ramp to W. Hausman Rd. closed for illumination work.

W. Hausman Rd. – Bexar County

  • Current until Monday, October 25. Full closure of the eastbound lanes from Loop 1604 to Kyle Seale Parkway for utility work.

US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County

  • October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.
  • October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.
  • October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.
  • October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.
  • October 25 until Friday, October 29. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for signage installation.
  • October 25 until Friday, October 29. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for signage installation.
  • October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.
  • October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.
  • October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.
  • October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.

I-10 – East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County

  • Current until further notice. Graytown Road closed at I-10. DETOURS: Graytown Road traffic may use the frontage road and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.
  • October 22 until Friday, October 29. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Graytown Rd. to Pfeil Rd. for striping and barrier operations.
  • October 22 from 7 p.m. thru 5 a.m., Monday, October 25. East and westbound I-10 ramp to northbound I-410 closed for pavement work. Detour: Exit to southbound I-410, turn around at E. Houston Street, and take northbound frontage road to E. Houston St. entrance ramp.
  • October 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday, October 28. East and westbound frontage road alternating lane closures at Ackerman Road for signal installation.
  • October 28, from 9 p.m. thru 5 a.m., Friday, October 29. NIGHT WORK. Northbound Loop 1604 intersection under I-10 closed for overpass work. Detour: Use eastbound frontage and turn around at Pfeil Road.

I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County

  • October 23 until Sunday, October 24. 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Double southbound and single southbound mainlane closure at Conrads Ln. for bridge work.
  • October 24 until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double southbound and single southbound mainlane closure at Conrads Ln. for bridge work.
  • October 24 until Wednesday, October 27. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound frontage road lane closure and shoulder/grassy median from Thousand Oaks to FM 1976 (Walzem Rd.) for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Mid Cities Parkway to N. Evans Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Pawlin Dr. to Retama Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road lane closure from Gateway Blvd. to Loop 1604 for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road and ramp to Loop 1604 from Forum Parkway to Old Austin Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single southbound frontage road lane closure and shoulder/grassy median from Thousand Oaks to FM 1976 (Walzem Rd.) for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single southbound mainlane closure from Weidner Rd. to I-410 for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single southbound frontage road lane closure from Schertz Parkway to Retama Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single southbound frontage road lane closure from Old Austin Rd. to Gateway Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Mid Cities Parkway to N. Evans Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Pawlin Dr. to Retama Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound frontage road closure at Schertz Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound exit ramp and right mainlane closure from FM 3009 (Roy Richard Dr.) to Retama Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound mainlane closure from Mid Cities Parkway to Pawlin Dr. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from FM 3009 (Roy Richard Dr.) to Corporate Dr. and southbound at Evans Road for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound cloverleaf closure to Loop 1604 eastbound for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double northbound mainlane closure from FM 2252 to FM 1103 (Hubertus Rd.) for milling and asphalt work.
  • October 24 until Saturday, October 30. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double southbound mainlane and ramp closure from FM 1103 (Hubertus Rd.) to FM 2252 for milling and asphalt work.
  • October 25. 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Southbound mainlane closure from Retama Parkway to Forum Parkway for overhead sign inspection.
  • October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Crownpoint Dr. to Judson Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Double southbound frontage road closure from Judson Rd. to Toepperwein Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Double southbound mainlane closure from Toepperwein Rd. to Shin Oak Dr. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound mainlanes from Shin Oak Dr. to Pat Booker Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Pat Booker Rd. to Loop 1604 for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Forum Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Forum Parkway to Olympia Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
  • October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single northbound lane closure on the frontage road, from FM 2252 to FM 1103 (Hubertus Rd.) for mill, overlay and import, striping and material haul-off.
  • October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single northbound lane closure on the frontage road, from FM 2252 to Schwab Rd. for mill, overlay and sidewalks, driveways, and material haul-off and delivery.
  • October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double northbound mainlane closure at Conrads Ln. for overhang installation work.
  • October 26. 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Southbound mainlane closure from SH 218 (Pat Booker Road) to Shin Oak Dr. for overhead sign inspection.
  • October 27. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from Bladau Rd. to Judson Rd. for overhead sign inspection.
  • October 27 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Triple southbound mainlanes, from FM 306 to S. Guadalupe River for milling and paving work.
  • October 28. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from Forum Parkway to Forum Access Rd. for overhead sign inspection.

I-410 – East San Antonio

  • October 24 until Thursday, October 28. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Various mainlane closures, in both directions, from I-35 to I-10 for overhead sign replacements.
  • October 28, from 9 p.m. thru 5 a.m., Friday, October 29. NIGHT WORK. Northbound Loop 1604 intersection under I-10 closed for overpass work. Detour: Use eastbound frontage and turn around at Pfeil Road.
  • October 22, from 7 p.m. thru 5 a.m., Monday, October 25. Northbound alternating lane closures from E. Houston Street to Seguin Road (FM 78) for pavement work.
    • Ramp closures include: Northbound I-410 exit ramp to eastbound I-10. Detour: Exit E. Houston Street, continue frontage road, and enter eastbound I-10 at Ackerman Rd.
    • Dietrich Entrance Ramp. Detour: Use entrance ramp at Sequin Rd.
    • Seguin Road Exit Ramp. Detour: Exit at Rittiman Road, turn around onto southbound I-410, and exit at Seguin Road.

I-410 – West San Antonio

  • Current until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze Dr. to SH 151 for bridge work.
  • Current until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.
  • Current until Monday, October 25. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge and wall work.
  • Current until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the mainlanes, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to Marbach Rd. for bridge work.
  • Current until Sunday, October 24. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the Culebra Rd. intersection for bridge work.

I-410 – Southwest San Antonio

  • October 26 until Wednesday, October 27. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northbound exit ramp to Ray Ellison Blvd. closed for pavement operations.
  • Current until Friday, December 31. Left lane closure on the northbound frontage road from Ray Ellison Blvd. to Medina Base Rd. for roadway rehabilitation.
  • Current until December 2021. Left lane closed on the southbound frontage road at Valley Hi.
  • Current until September 2022. Northbound frontage road turnaround to southbound frontage road closed at Medina Base Rd.

SH 151 – West San Antonio

  • Current until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the westbound frontage road at Loop 410 for bridge work.
  • Current until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound frontage road from Cable Ranch Rd.to Loop 410 for bridge work.
  • Current until Sunday, October 31. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating full closures of the mainlanes, in both directions at Loop 410 for painting operations.

FM 1535 – N.W. Military Highway

  • Current until Saturday, October 23. Single northbound lane closure at the Wurzbach Parkway for utility work.

FM 1976 – Walzem Road/Gibbs Sprawl Road

  • Current until further notice. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier/pavement work (existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle).
  • Current until further notice. Full-day closure. Southbound lane between Toepperwein Road and Walzem Road for barrier setting work and road rehab work.

FM 345 – Fredericksburg Rd.

  • October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Single southbound lane closure from Loop 410 to Balcones North for sidewalk improvements.

FM 87 – Rigsby Rd.

  • October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Single westbound lane closure from Schrader Rd. to Pioneer Rd. for sidewalk improvements.

FM 78 – Bexar County

  • October 25 until Tuesday, October 26. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound lane closure from Lakeview Dr. to Rittiman Rd. for sidewalk improvements.

SL 13 – Military Dr.

  • October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Single westbound lane closure from S. Zarzamora to Commercial Ave. for sidewalk improvements.

US 181 – Bexar County

  • Current until Saturday, October 30. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single lane closures, in both directions, from I-37 to Spur 122 for guardrail and mow strip repairs.
  • October 25 until Tuesday, November 23. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single lane closures, in both directions, from Wilson County Line to I-37 for road repairs.

SH 46 – Kendall County

  • Current until October 2021. Roadway at I-10 intersection reduced to two-lanes, with the closure of the inbound right turn lane and Whataburger driveway. Traffic will be shifted onto temporary pavement as new roadway is constructed.

I-10 – Kendall County

  • October 22 until Sunday, October 24. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single westbound mainlane closure at exit 543 for final overlay work.

I-10 – Guadalupe County

  • October 24 until Monday, October 25. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound mainlanes at FM 465 for bridge repairs.
TAGS
Bexar County I 10 I-35 lane closures Loop 1604 Loop 410 October 2021 Road Closures San Antonio Texas Department of Transportation TXDOT
Popular Posts
Acevedo: Miami firing blemish on his long police career
Seguin Restaurant named to Top 10 Best BBQ Joints in Texas
Missing 64-year-old Seguin man found dead
A Marine Has Been Fined Thousands For Daring To Question Joe Biden
Police say bystanders "should've intervened" as woman raped on train
Connect With Us Listen To Us On