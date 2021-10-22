Weather Alert
San Antonio News
TxDOT lane closures through the end of October
Katy Barber
Oct 22, 2021 @ 6:39pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Here are the lane closures around San Antonio through the end of October.
Loop 1604 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County
October 25 until Thursday, October 28. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single lane closure on the westbound frontage road at Lockhill Selma for utility work.
October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.
October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.
October 25 until Friday, October 29. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.
October 25 until Friday, October 29. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.
October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating eastbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to US 281 for signage installation.
October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating westbound mainlane closure from US 281 to Stone Oak Parkway for signage installation.
Loop 1604 – North East San Antonio/Bexar County
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound frontage road lane, from Gateway Pl. to McMorris Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound frontage road lane, from IKEA-RBFCU Parkway to McMorris Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single eastbound median between Gateway Pl. to Gateway Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single eastbound mainlane and cloverleaf closure from Gateway Pl. to Gateway Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single eastbound ramp and shoulder closure from Gateway Pl. to McMorris Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single eastbound frontage road ramp, from IKEA-RBFCU Parkway to McMorris Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
Loop 1604 – Far East San Antonio/Bexar County
October 28 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound mainlanes at the I-10 intersection for bridge work.
Loop 1604 – North West San Antonio/Bexar County
Current until Sunday, November 30. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating full closure of the turnarounds at Kyle Seale Parkway, in both directions, for bridge widening construction.
Current until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Single lane closures on the eastbound frontage road from Chase Hill Blvd. to La Cantera Parkway for utility work.
October 24 until Sunday, November 6. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from I-10 to SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) for barrier installations.
October 24 until Sunday, November 6. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from I-10 to SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) for barrier installations.
October 27 until Thursday, October 28. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound mainlanes from SH 16 (Bandera Rd.) to W. Hausman Rd. for illumination work.
October 27 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound to westbound turnaround at Hausman Rd. for illumination work.
October 27 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Eastbound exit ramp to W. Hausman Rd. closed for illumination work.
W. Hausman Rd. – Bexar County
Current until Monday, October 25. Full closure of the eastbound lanes from Loop 1604 to Kyle Seale Parkway for utility work.
US 281 – North Central San Antonio/Bexar County
October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.
October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.
October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.
October 23 until Sunday, October 24. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.
October 25 until Friday, October 29. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for signage installation.
October 25 until Friday, October 29. Nightly 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for signage installation.
October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound mainlane closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.
October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound mainlane closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.
October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating northbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Stone Oak/Tournament Players Club (TPC) Parkway for concrete paving.
October 30 until Sunday, October 31. Continuous 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Alternating southbound frontage road closure from Stone Oak Parkway to Loop 1604 for concrete paving.
I-10 – East San Antonio/Bexar County/Seguin/Guadalupe County
Current until further notice. Graytown Road closed at I-10. DETOURS: Graytown Road traffic may use the frontage road and the Pfeil Road underpass or Loop 1604 turnaround to cross I-10.
October 22 until Friday, October 29. 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Graytown Rd. to Pfeil Rd. for striping and barrier operations.
October 22 from 7 p.m. thru 5 a.m., Monday, October 25. East and westbound I-10 ramp to northbound I-410 closed for pavement work. Detour: Exit to southbound I-410, turn around at E. Houston Street, and take northbound frontage road to E. Houston St. entrance ramp.
October 27 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday, October 28. East and westbound frontage road alternating lane closures at Ackerman Road for signal installation.
October 28, from 9 p.m. thru 5 a.m., Friday, October 29. NIGHT WORK. Northbound Loop 1604 intersection under I-10 closed for overpass work. Detour: Use eastbound frontage and turn around at Pfeil Road.
I-35 – Central San Antonio/Northeast San Antonio/New Braunfels/Comal County
October 23 until Sunday, October 24. 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Double southbound and single southbound mainlane closure at Conrads Ln. for bridge work.
October 24 until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double southbound and single southbound mainlane closure at Conrads Ln. for bridge work.
October 24 until Wednesday, October 27. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound frontage road lane closure and shoulder/grassy median from Thousand Oaks to FM 1976 (Walzem Rd.) for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Mid Cities Parkway to N. Evans Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Pawlin Dr. to Retama Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road lane closure from Gateway Blvd. to Loop 1604 for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road and ramp to Loop 1604 from Forum Parkway to Old Austin Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single southbound frontage road lane closure and shoulder/grassy median from Thousand Oaks to FM 1976 (Walzem Rd.) for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Single southbound mainlane closure from Weidner Rd. to I-410 for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single southbound frontage road lane closure from Schertz Parkway to Retama Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single southbound frontage road lane closure from Old Austin Rd. to Gateway Blvd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Mid Cities Parkway to N. Evans Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Pawlin Dr. to Retama Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound frontage road closure at Schertz Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound exit ramp and right mainlane closure from FM 3009 (Roy Richard Dr.) to Retama Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound mainlane closure from Mid Cities Parkway to Pawlin Dr. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from FM 3009 (Roy Richard Dr.) to Corporate Dr. and southbound at Evans Road for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single southbound cloverleaf closure to Loop 1604 eastbound for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 24 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double northbound mainlane closure from FM 2252 to FM 1103 (Hubertus Rd.) for milling and asphalt work.
October 24 until Saturday, October 30. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double southbound mainlane and ramp closure from FM 1103 (Hubertus Rd.) to FM 2252 for milling and asphalt work.
October 25. 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Southbound mainlane closure from Retama Parkway to Forum Parkway for overhead sign inspection.
October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Crownpoint Dr. to Judson Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Double southbound frontage road closure from Judson Rd. to Toepperwein Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Double southbound mainlane closure from Toepperwein Rd. to Shin Oak Dr. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound mainlanes from Shin Oak Dr. to Pat Booker Rd. for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Pat Booker Rd. to Loop 1604 for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Loop 1604 to Forum Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 25 until Friday, October 29. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single southbound frontage road closure from Forum Parkway to Olympia Parkway for geotechnical and drilling work.
October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single northbound lane closure on the frontage road, from FM 2252 to FM 1103 (Hubertus Rd.) for mill, overlay and import, striping and material haul-off.
October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Single northbound lane closure on the frontage road, from FM 2252 to Schwab Rd. for mill, overlay and sidewalks, driveways, and material haul-off and delivery.
October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Double northbound mainlane closure at Conrads Ln. for overhang installation work.
October 26. 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Southbound mainlane closure from SH 218 (Pat Booker Road) to Shin Oak Dr. for overhead sign inspection.
October 27. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from Bladau Rd. to Judson Rd. for overhead sign inspection.
October 27 until Friday, October 29. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Triple southbound mainlanes, from FM 306 to S. Guadalupe River for milling and paving work.
October 28. 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Northbound mainlane closure from Forum Parkway to Forum Access Rd. for overhead sign inspection.
I-410 – East San Antonio
October 24 until Thursday, October 28. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Various mainlane closures, in both directions, from I-35 to I-10 for overhead sign replacements.
October 28, from 9 p.m. thru 5 a.m., Friday, October 29. NIGHT WORK. Northbound Loop 1604 intersection under I-10 closed for overpass work. Detour: Use eastbound frontage and turn around at Pfeil Road.
October 22, from 7 p.m. thru 5 a.m., Monday, October 25. Northbound alternating lane closures from E. Houston Street to Seguin Road (FM 78) for pavement work.
Ramp closures include: Northbound I-410 exit ramp to eastbound I-10. Detour: Exit E. Houston Street, continue frontage road, and enter eastbound I-10 at Ackerman Rd.
Dietrich Entrance Ramp. Detour: Use entrance ramp at Sequin Rd.
Seguin Road Exit Ramp. Detour: Exit at Rittiman Road, turn around onto southbound I-410, and exit at Seguin Road.
I-410 – West San Antonio
Current until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the northbound frontage road from Meadow Breeze Dr. to SH 151 for bridge work.
Current until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating mainlane closures, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Ingram Rd. for bridge work.
Current until Monday, October 25. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on the frontage roads, in both directions, from Marbach Rd. to Bandera Rd. for bridge and wall work.
Current until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the mainlanes, in both directions, from W. Military Dr. to Marbach Rd. for bridge work.
Current until Sunday, October 24. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the Culebra Rd. intersection for bridge work.
I-410 – Southwest San Antonio
October 26 until Wednesday, October 27. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Northbound exit ramp to Ray Ellison Blvd. closed for pavement operations.
Current until Friday, December 31. Left lane closure on the northbound frontage road from Ray Ellison Blvd. to Medina Base Rd. for roadway rehabilitation.
Current until December 2021. Left lane closed on the southbound frontage road at Valley Hi.
Current until September 2022. Northbound frontage road turnaround to southbound frontage road closed at Medina Base Rd.
SH 151 – West San Antonio
Current until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the westbound frontage road at Loop 410 for bridge work.
Current until Monday, October 25. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound frontage road from Cable Ranch Rd.to Loop 410 for bridge work.
Current until Sunday, October 31. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Alternating full closures of the mainlanes, in both directions at Loop 410 for painting operations.
FM 1535 – N.W. Military Highway
Current until Saturday, October 23. Single northbound lane closure at the Wurzbach Parkway for utility work.
FM 1976 – Walzem Road/Gibbs Sprawl Road
Current until further notice. Daily 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Alternating southbound lanes between Woodlake Parkway and Gibbs Sprawl Road for barrier/pavement work (existing seven total lanes narrowed to three, with one in each direction and a two-way turn lane in the middle).
Current until further notice. Full-day closure. Southbound lane between Toepperwein Road and Walzem Road for barrier setting work and road rehab work.
FM 345 – Fredericksburg Rd.
October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Single southbound lane closure from Loop 410 to Balcones North for sidewalk improvements.
FM 87 – Rigsby Rd.
October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Single westbound lane closure from Schrader Rd. to Pioneer Rd. for sidewalk improvements.
FM 78 – Bexar County
October 25 until Tuesday, October 26. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single eastbound lane closure from Lakeview Dr. to Rittiman Rd. for sidewalk improvements.
SL 13 – Military Dr.
October 25 until Saturday, October 30. 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Single westbound lane closure from S. Zarzamora to Commercial Ave. for sidewalk improvements.
US 181 – Bexar County
Current until Saturday, October 30. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single lane closures, in both directions, from I-37 to Spur 122 for guardrail and mow strip repairs.
October 25 until Tuesday, November 23. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Single lane closures, in both directions, from Wilson County Line to I-37 for road repairs.
SH 46 – Kendall County
Current until October 2021. Roadway at I-10 intersection reduced to two-lanes, with the closure of the inbound right turn lane and Whataburger driveway. Traffic will be shifted onto temporary pavement as new roadway is constructed.
I-10 – Kendall County
October 22 until Sunday, October 24. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single westbound mainlane closure at exit 543 for final overlay work.
I-10 – Guadalupe County
October 24 until Monday, October 25. 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Full closure of the eastbound mainlanes at FM 465 for bridge repairs.
