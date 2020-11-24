TxDOT launches digital highway sign contest
Photo: TxDOT
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (Texas News Radio) — Time to get wordsmithing and help TxDOT tell drivers to drive safe this holiday season!
TxDOT is launching its digital sign contest where you get the chance to share your wit to remind your fellow road warriors to not drive impaired, not drive distracted, wear your seatbelts, and/or not speed.
Submissions can be sent in now until December 8th. TxDOT will then take the 10 best entries and post them on social media for the state to vote. The votes — based on “likes” and “shares” — will be tallied and the top three choices will appear on the digital message signs across the state.
Some ground rules for the signs:
- The message must bring awareness to driving safety, though TxDOT will accept submissions for other road safety tips.
- Hashtags, phone numbers, web addresses, and offensive language are not allowed.
- Signs can accommodate three lines of 15 characters on either one (three lines) or two slides (six lines).
Got some witty ideas? Enter them today!