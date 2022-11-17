TxDOT launches statewide holiday anti-drunk driving campaign

"Close-up of a guy handing over the car keys to his friend, the designated driver. Responsible choice since he's holding a wine glass in the other hand and probably shouldn't be driving right now."

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Transportation is urging you to avoid driving while intoxicated, and it is launching a campaign ahead of Thanksgiving to do it.

The ‘Drive Sober. No Regrets’ campaign comes with real-world illustrations of both drunk driving offenders and survivors who offer a personal take on the consequences of drinking and driving. Also broken down is the average cost of a DWI conviction in the state of Texas, which often reaches $17,000 before all is said and done.

The numbers show there were 48,641 crashes during the 2021 holiday season, and out those wrecks came 433 deaths and 1,695 serious injuries. Further, around one-quarter of those deaths were related to drivers who were operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The new campaign also comes with a series of public service announcements promoting safe driving during the holiday season.

