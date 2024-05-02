KTSA KTSA Logo

TxDOT: Loop 1604 North Expansion continues, more weekend closures announced

By Don Morgan
May 2, 2024 8:59AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two things are guaranteed when you live in San Antonio.

1. You can find some delicious breakfast tacos at a restaurant near you.

2. Driving to get those breakfast tacos can be a real pain,  especially if you live on the Northwest Side.

TxDOT says it will once again close down a major highway for construction.

From 9 p.m. Friday, May 3 through 5 a.m. Monday, May 5, there will be a full closure of the Loop 1604 and IH-10 interchange, as long as the weather permits.

The closure will impact:

Loop 1604 Westbound Mainlanes at the I-10 Interchange

Loop 1604 Eastbound Mainlanes, Collector-Distributor and Frontage Road at the I-10 Interchange

I-10 Westbound Mainlanes and Collector-Distributor at the Loop 1604 Interchange

Cloverleafs from I-10 Westbound to Loop 1604 Westbound, Loop 1604 Eastbound to I-10 Westbound and I-10 Eastbound to Loop 1604 Eastbound

However, I-10 eastbound mainlanes will remain open during this closure.

The closure is part of the Loop 1604 expansion project.

 

More about:
Loop 1604 Expansion Project
Northwest Side
road closure
San Antonio
TXDOT

Popular Posts

1

San Antonio Police: Vehicle pushed onto sidewalk during collision runs over, kills woman on the West Side
2

San Antonio Police: Three injured in shooting near downtown, victims in serious condition as search for shooter continues
3

Woman killed in Southeast side shooting identified by Bexar County Medical Examiner
4

San Antonio Police: Man's throat slashed when he confronts person trying to get into his car
5

Woman shot in the back when after going outside to investigate noise on San Antonio's Northwest side, police say