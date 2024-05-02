TxDOT: Loop 1604 North Expansion continues, more weekend closures announced
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two things are guaranteed when you live in San Antonio.
1. You can find some delicious breakfast tacos at a restaurant near you.
2. Driving to get those breakfast tacos can be a real pain, especially if you live on the Northwest Side.
TxDOT says it will once again close down a major highway for construction.
From 9 p.m. Friday, May 3 through 5 a.m. Monday, May 5, there will be a full closure of the Loop 1604 and IH-10 interchange, as long as the weather permits.
The closure will impact:
Loop 1604 Westbound Mainlanes at the I-10 Interchange
Loop 1604 Eastbound Mainlanes, Collector-Distributor and Frontage Road at the I-10 Interchange
I-10 Westbound Mainlanes and Collector-Distributor at the Loop 1604 Interchange
Cloverleafs from I-10 Westbound to Loop 1604 Westbound, Loop 1604 Eastbound to I-10 Westbound and I-10 Eastbound to Loop 1604 Eastbound
However, I-10 eastbound mainlanes will remain open during this closure.
The closure is part of the Loop 1604 expansion project.