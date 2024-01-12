TxDOT: Major closure at Loop1604 & I-10 interchange to begin Friday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The closures are part of the Loop 1604 North expansion project and will impact that area over the next several weekends.

TxDOT says they will completely shut down the interchange of Loop 1604 and IH-10 while contractors install the steel beams for the new bridges and ramps.

The first weekend closure starts Friday night at 9 P.M., with the interchange reopening at 5 A.M. Monday.

The closures include:

I-10 eastbound/westbound main lanes from UTSA Blvd. to La Cantera Parkway

Loop 1604 eastbound/westbound main lanes from Vance Jackson Rd. to La Cantera Parkway

Loop 1604 eastbound/westbound frontage roads between the I-10 eastbound and westbound frontage roads

Law enforcement will be in the area to direct traffic through the intersections while the work is being done.

TxDOT is suggesting you avoid the area by using one of the these detours:

I-10 Eastbound Mainlanes Detour

Travelers on the I-10 EB mainlanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the I-10 EB mainlanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.

I-10 Westbound Mainlanes Detour

Travelers on the I-10 WB mainlanes looking to continue through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit to the I-10 WB frontage road after UTSA Boulevard and follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will re-enter the I-10 WB mainlanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange.

Loop 1604 Eastbound Mainlanes and Frontage Road Detour

Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit at the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for I-10 EB and continue on the I-10 EB frontage road to the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes at Vance Jackson Road.

Loop 1604 Westbound Mainlanes and Frontage Road Detour

Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will exit at the I-10 exit ramp to enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Travelers will follow the signs for I-10 WB and continue on the I-10 WB frontage road to the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

TxDOT reminds you that the work schedule could be impacted by weather.