TxDOT: Major closures this weekend for the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Loop 1604 North Expansion Project is in full swing, and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is announcing more closures in the area through the weekend.

TxDOT has planned a full closure of westbound and eastbound Loop 1604 at the I-10 interchange to allow crews to set steel beams for the construction of flyover ramps. I-10 mainlanes will remain open during this closure.

The closures are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 26 and are expected to be completed by 5 a.m. on Monday, April 29, weather permitting.

This is a full weekend closure and lanes are expected to remain closed for the full duration. Local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections during this time.

You are urged to plan an alternate route and avoid the area, if possible.

Detour information for traffic through the closures:

I-10 westbound to Loop 1604 westbound

Travelers on I-10 WB looking to access Loop 1604 WB will exit at La Cantera Parkway to the I-10 WB frontage road then utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

Travelers on I-10 EB looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit to the I-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers will utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard then follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road.

Loop 1604 westbound mainlanes and to I-10 eastbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes will exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road after Vance Jackson Road. Travelers looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow the exit to the I-10 WB frontage road and utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way. Travelers looking to access I-10 EB will follow the exit to the I-10 WB frontage road and utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway. Travelers will follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange, entering the I-10 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp before UTSA Boulevard.

Loop 1604 eastbound mainlanes and to I-10 westbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes will exit to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway. Travelers looking to continue through the I-10 interchange will follow the exit to the I-10 EB frontage road and utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes before Vance Jackson Road. Travelers looking to access I-10 WB will follow the exit to the I-10 EB frontage road and utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard. Travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Traffic can then utilize the signalized turnaround at Vance Jackson Road to enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road following signs for I-10 WB. Traffic can enter the I-10 WB mainlanes via the entrance ramp before La Cantera Parkway.

Additional major closures are currently scheduled through mid-May.