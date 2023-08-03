KTSA KTSA Logo

TxDOT: Major highway closure will impact San Antonio drivers this weekend

By Don Morgan
August 3, 2023 10:38AM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A major closure on the city’s Northwest side this weekend.

TxDOT says they will be closing Westbound 1604 between Kyle Seale Parkway and Braun Road.

The closure is so crews can relocate the traffic barriers that are being used during the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

The Westbound main lanes will be fully closed.  Drivers are are going to be directed onto the frontage road.

Motorists will have to take the exit prior to Kyle Seale Parkway to get around the work area. Then re-enter Loop 1604 by using the Bandera Road entrance ramp.

The closure is taking place Friday, August 4 at 9P.M. through Monday, August 7 at 5 A.M.

 

Map: TxDOT
