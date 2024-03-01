TxDOT: More weekend closures announced as Loop 1604 expansion continues

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is a good chance you will be out on the road over the weekend, and the Texas Department of Transportation is announcing closures at a familiar location that might force a change in plans.

The Loop 1604 Expansion Project continues, with significant work taking place at the Loop 1604 and IH-10 interchange.

TxDOT will require full closures of the Loop 1604 westbound (WB) and eastbound (EB) mainlanes at the IH-10 interchange, the Loop 1604 WB cloverleaf ramp to IH-10 EB, the IH-10 EB collector-distributor and the IH-10 EB cloverleaf ramp to Loop 1604 EB. These closures will be in place for bridge construction.

The closures are expected to last from 9 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2024 until 5 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2024, weather permitting. This is a full weekend closure and these lanes are expected to remain closed for the full duration. Please note these are the minimum closures required for the anticipated work. All closures are subject to change and modification as necessary. Local law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections during this time.

Detour Information

Loop 1604 WB mainlanes:

Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes looking to continue through the IH-10 interchange will exit to the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor and follow it through the IH-10 interchange. Traffic will enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road at the termination of the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor and re-enter the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes at the entrance ramp after Valero Way.

Loop 1604 WB mainlanes to IH-10 EB:

Travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes looking to access IH-10 EB will exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road after Vance Jackson Road. Traffic will follow the Loop 1604 WB frontage road through the IH-10 interchange and then turn left onto the IH-10 EB frontage road at the signalized intersection. Traffic can then enter the IH-10 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before UTSA Boulevard.

Loop 1604 EB Mainlanes:

Travelers on the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes looking to continue through the IH-10 interchange will exit to the Loop 1604 EB collector-distributor and follow it through the IH-10 interchange. Traffic will re-enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes at the termination of the Loop 1604 EB collector-distributor.

IH-10 EB Mainlanes to Loop 1604 EB:

Travelers on the IH-10 EB mainlanes looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit to the IH-10 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway and follow the IH-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers will turn left onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road at the signalized intersection. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road.

Note: All closures are weather permitting and subject to change.